Auckland Ratepayers Brace for Cumulative 48% Hike Over Next Decade

In a significant development that is set to impact every household in Auckland, ratepayers are bracing for a potential cumulative hike of 48% in their rates bills over the next decade. This alarming rise, outlined in the 2023 Ratepayers’ Report, has given rise to a deep-seated discontent among the ratepayers, led by the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance.

An Alliance for Accountability

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance, represented by spokesperson Jordan Williams, voiced its exasperation over the mounting rates without any discernible increase in value. The Alliance points a finger at profligate spending on bureaucracy and non-essential services, demanding better accountability and fiscal responsibility from council-controlled organizations.

Unchecked Expenditure and Staffing Levels

Among the organizations criticized by the Alliance are Auckland Transport, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, and Eke Panuku. The group alleges that these bodies could implement substantial savings to alleviate the impending rate increases. Furthermore, the Alliance highlighted an alarming staffing issue within the Auckland Council group, revealing that out of its 12,508 employees, a whopping 30% earn salaries above $100,000.

A Plea to the Mayor

With the steep rise in rates threatening to burden ratepayers with an additional $1500 over ten years, Williams calls on Mayor Wayne Brown to propose a solution that doesn’t put the financial onus on the ratepayers. The Mayor’s response to this pressing concern, and indeed, his approach to managing the city’s finances, will be closely watched in the coming days.