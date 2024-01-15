en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Auckland Ratepayers Brace for Cumulative 48% Hike Over Next Decade

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Auckland Ratepayers Brace for Cumulative 48% Hike Over Next Decade

In a significant development that is set to impact every household in Auckland, ratepayers are bracing for a potential cumulative hike of 48% in their rates bills over the next decade. This alarming rise, outlined in the 2023 Ratepayers’ Report, has given rise to a deep-seated discontent among the ratepayers, led by the Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance.

An Alliance for Accountability

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance, represented by spokesperson Jordan Williams, voiced its exasperation over the mounting rates without any discernible increase in value. The Alliance points a finger at profligate spending on bureaucracy and non-essential services, demanding better accountability and fiscal responsibility from council-controlled organizations.

Unchecked Expenditure and Staffing Levels

Among the organizations criticized by the Alliance are Auckland Transport, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, and Eke Panuku. The group alleges that these bodies could implement substantial savings to alleviate the impending rate increases. Furthermore, the Alliance highlighted an alarming staffing issue within the Auckland Council group, revealing that out of its 12,508 employees, a whopping 30% earn salaries above $100,000.

A Plea to the Mayor

With the steep rise in rates threatening to burden ratepayers with an additional $1500 over ten years, Williams calls on Mayor Wayne Brown to propose a solution that doesn’t put the financial onus on the ratepayers. The Mayor’s response to this pressing concern, and indeed, his approach to managing the city’s finances, will be closely watched in the coming days.

0
Economy New Zealand Politics
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
30 seconds ago
India Braces for Potential Minimum Wage Overhaul
In an impending move that could redefine the livelihood of millions, a committee formed by the Indian government is on the verge of finalizing a crucial report on revising the country’s minimum wage. This proposed revision, if accepted, is expected to be enforced before the upcoming general elections. The committee’s term, which lasts until June
India Braces for Potential Minimum Wage Overhaul
US Voters Split on Economy and Democracy Priorities: CBS/YouGov Poll
23 mins ago
US Voters Split on Economy and Democracy Priorities: CBS/YouGov Poll
Philippine Senate Approves Resolution to Review Economic Provisions of Constitution
26 mins ago
Philippine Senate Approves Resolution to Review Economic Provisions of Constitution
Indian Rupee Appreciates Against US Dollar: An Analysis
2 mins ago
Indian Rupee Appreciates Against US Dollar: An Analysis
Nifty Index Achieves Historic Milestone, Hits 22,000 Mark
2 mins ago
Nifty Index Achieves Historic Milestone, Hits 22,000 Mark
UPI: The Game Changer in India's Economic Landscape
4 mins ago
UPI: The Game Changer in India's Economic Landscape
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia Day Sparks National Debate and Division, Jacinta Allan Acknowledges
16 seconds
Australia Day Sparks National Debate and Division, Jacinta Allan Acknowledges
Yarra Centre to Boost Community Sports with Free Basketball Sessions
17 seconds
Yarra Centre to Boost Community Sports with Free Basketball Sessions
PISE-P Unveils Strategic Plan to Promote Peace in South East Nigeria
27 seconds
PISE-P Unveils Strategic Plan to Promote Peace in South East Nigeria
Timberwolves Clinch Nail-biting Victory Over Clippers
29 seconds
Timberwolves Clinch Nail-biting Victory Over Clippers
'Doctors on Wheels': A Revolution in Healthcare Delivery in India
31 seconds
'Doctors on Wheels': A Revolution in Healthcare Delivery in India
Celebrations and Tragedy: South Africa Marks ANC Anniversary Amidst Political and Environmental Turmoil
36 seconds
Celebrations and Tragedy: South Africa Marks ANC Anniversary Amidst Political and Environmental Turmoil
CANEGROWERS Advocates Fair Council Rates Amid Upcoming 2024 Elections
42 seconds
CANEGROWERS Advocates Fair Council Rates Amid Upcoming 2024 Elections
Jefferson County Health Department's Regular Food Inspections: A Public Service Initiative
44 seconds
Jefferson County Health Department's Regular Food Inspections: A Public Service Initiative
Minnesota Timberwolves Triumph over Los Angeles Clippers in Thrilling NBA Encounter
54 seconds
Minnesota Timberwolves Triumph over Los Angeles Clippers in Thrilling NBA Encounter
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
15 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app