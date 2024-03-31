Attorney Warns Against Guam Plebiscite's Exclusionary Vote, Cites Constitutional Concerns

Attorney J. Christian Adams, previously involved in challenging a race-based plebiscite law in Guam, has issued a warning regarding any attempts to conduct a similar, closed vote. Representing Arnold "Dave" Davis, Adams successfully contested the local law, leading to a federal ruling against it for being illegally race-based. This development raises significant concerns about the inclusivity and legality of future votes on Guam's political status with the U.S.

Legal Battle Background

The controversy began when Arnold "Dave" Davis was denied registration for a plebiscite intended to gauge preferences on Guam's political relationship with the United States, due to not meeting the 'native inhabitant' criteria. This law was overturned in 2017 by Chief Judge Frances <a href="https://www.guampdn.com/news/attorney-warns-guams-planned-plebiscite-could-be-