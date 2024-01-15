en English
Malaysia

Malaysia AG Terrirudin Vows Tough Action on ‘3R’ Misuse for National Security

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 12:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:31 am EST
Malaysia AG Terrirudin Vows Tough Action on ‘3R’ Misuse for National Security

In his maiden speech at the Opening of the Legal Year 2024, Malaysia’s Attorney General, Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, fired a salvo against the misuse and manipulation of race, religion, and royalty – the so-called “3R” issues. He underscored the threat such actions pose to the harmonious coexistence of the Malaysian populace and the country’s national security. Ahmad Terrirudin’s unequivocal commitment to peace and order in the nation is underscored by his readiness to wield the Sedition Act and other necessary written laws to deter and prosecute those who commit these offenses.

The ‘3R’ issues, shorthand for race, religion, and royalty, have been a sensitive topic in Malaysia’s multi-ethnic and multi-religious society. Ahmad Terrirudin, in his role as the Attorney General, is leading the charge against those who seek to exploit these issues for their personal or political gain. His resolve was clear as he pledged to fully prosecute those misusing and manipulating these delicate matters, even invoking the Sedition Act against them if necessary.

The Sedition Act: A Tool for Peace

The Sedition Act, a colonial-era law often criticized but still potent, has been highlighted as one of the tools at the Attorney General’s disposal. Though its use is contentious, Ahmad Terrirudin has made it clear that he will not hesitate to use it against those threatening the country’s peace and stability.

Malaysia Politics Social Issues
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

