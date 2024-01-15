Malaysia AG Terrirudin Vows Tough Action on ‘3R’ Misuse for National Security

In his maiden speech at the Opening of the Legal Year 2024, Malaysia’s Attorney General, Datuk Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh, fired a salvo against the misuse and manipulation of race, religion, and royalty – the so-called “3R” issues. He underscored the threat such actions pose to the harmonious coexistence of the Malaysian populace and the country’s national security. Ahmad Terrirudin’s unequivocal commitment to peace and order in the nation is underscored by his readiness to wield the Sedition Act and other necessary written laws to deter and prosecute those who commit these offenses.

The ‘3R’ issues, shorthand for race, religion, and royalty, have been a sensitive topic in Malaysia’s multi-ethnic and multi-religious society. Ahmad Terrirudin, in his role as the Attorney General, is leading the charge against those who seek to exploit these issues for their personal or political gain. His resolve was clear as he pledged to fully prosecute those misusing and manipulating these delicate matters, even invoking the Sedition Act against them if necessary.

The Sedition Act: A Tool for Peace

The Sedition Act, a colonial-era law often criticized but still potent, has been highlighted as one of the tools at the Attorney General’s disposal. Though its use is contentious, Ahmad Terrirudin has made it clear that he will not hesitate to use it against those threatening the country’s peace and stability.