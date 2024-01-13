en English
Attack on Sadhus in Bengal Sparks Political Uproar

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:47 am EST
In what is being seen as a stark reminder of the tension between religious safety and political accountability in Bengal, a group of Sadhus were recently attacked in a shocking incident. The incident has since stirred a storm in the political arena, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party locking horns over the issue. The BJP has vehemently condemned the attack on the Sadhus, using the incident as a cudgel to criticize the TMC’s management of law and order in the state.

An Incident That Jolted Bengal

The incident occurred when three Sadhus, en route to the Gangasagar Mela, were allegedly stripped and beaten in West Bengal’s Purulia district. The Sadhus had reportedly stopped near three girls, leading to a misunderstanding that escalated into a physical assault. The police intervened and rescued the Sadhus, subsequently arresting 12 individuals in connection with the attack. The Sadhus were initially reluctant to lodge a complaint, however, the police convinced them to file one, leading to an ongoing investigation.

Political Implications

Following the incident, a political uproar ensued with the BJP demanding immediate action and accountability from the state government. The BJP has been sharp in its criticism of the TMC, alleging a collapse of law and order under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s rule. The BJP has also accused the TMC of attempting to give the incident a communal twist, in an effort to divert attention from the state’s alleged protection of criminals affiliated with the party.

TMC’s Counterclaim

The TMC, however, has defended its governance and law enforcement measures, arguing that their efforts are directed towards ensuring the safety of all citizens. They have accused the BJP of spreading rumors and politicizing the incident. The TMC District President has stated that an investigation is underway and assured that the truth will soon be revealed.

As the situation continues to unfold, it has sparked debates on religious safety, communal harmony, and political accountability in the region, with the incident serving as a flashpoint in the ongoing tussle between the BJP and the TMC in Bengal.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

