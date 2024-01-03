Attack Ad Targets Republican Candidate Erika Booth in District 35 Florida House Special Election

In the upcoming District 35 Florida House special election, the Florida House Democratic Campaign Committee has launched an attack ad against Republican candidate Erika Booth. The advertisement accuses Booth of supporting Florida’s highly restrictive six-week abortion ban, a law that does not make exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

Understanding Florida’s Abortion Law

Florida’s current abortion law is one of the most stringent in the country, banning abortions before many women are even aware of their pregnancies. The law potentially imposes felony charges on individuals involved in performing abortions post the six-week mark. However, it is important to clarify that the law does not imply that women undergoing abortions would face imprisonment. The law does include exceptions for cases of rape and incest, but only up to the 15-week mark.

Erika Booth’s Stance

Erika Booth, a member of the Osceola County School Board, has publicly expressed her backing for the six-week ban and the governor’s agenda. However, her position on exceptions for rape and incest remains unclear due to the absence of any public statements on the matter. Attempts to reach Booth for a response to the advertisement have not been successful.

Details of the Special Election

The special election, scheduled for January 16, includes options for mail-in voting and early voting. The seat in question became available after former representative Fred Hawkins transitioned to his new role as president at South Florida State College.

Other Political Developments in Florida

In other news, Florida has witnessed significant developments in the political landscape. The state has requested the Florida Supreme Court to refuse a challenge to the constitutionality of a congressional redistricting plan that Gov. Ron DeSantis pushed through the Legislature in 2022. Additionally, Rep. Vicki Lopez has been working on legislation aimed at enhancing the regulations of residential towers in Florida to address deficiencies in condominium safety, oversight, and governance.