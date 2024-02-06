Atira Women's Resource Society Backs Safer Housing Recommendations Post Fatal Fire

In a significant move, the Atira Women's Resource Society, the management body of the Vancouver supportive housing building where a fire led to two fatalities two years ago, has thrown its weight behind the recommendations from a recent coroner's inquest. Announced on Monday, the recommendations include a call to halt public funding for single-room occupancy (SRO) hotels in privately owned buildings.

Atira Highlights Inadequacy of Century-Old Buildings

The society has underscored the insufficiency of investing in buildings that have stood for over a century to ensure the health and safety of tenants and staff. The jury in the coroner's inquest suggested a host of other changes, including additional support for frontline workers and managers, best practices for locating missing people in SROs, and legislative changes to fully fund assistive devices for residents with disabilities.

A Call for Sustainable Social Housing Solutions

Atira is pressing the provincial government to assign funding for supportive social housing that can assure safety. The organization believes that BC Housing should concentrate its efforts on purpose-built housing and other sustainable solutions for the future. The jury's recommendations also encompass maintaining a fire safety standard above the minimum set by the BC Fire Code—a proposal that Atira wholeheartedly supports.

The Winters Hotel Fire: A Glimpse Back

The tragic fire at the Winters Hotel, operated by Atira, led to a coroner's inquest that delivered over two dozen recommendations, aimed at preventing such calamities in the future. The inquest examined the deaths of Mary Ann Garlow and Dennis Guay, who were found in the rubble of the hotel. The fire safety equipment at the hotel was reportedly damaged or inoperable during the blaze. The incident served as a stark reminder of the need for improved fire safety standards, comprehensive emergency staffing, and robust measures for locating missing people during emergencies.