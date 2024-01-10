Atiku's Former Spokesperson Daniel Bwala Declares Support for President Tinubu

Political tides are shifting in Nigeria as a significant figure in the nation's landscape, Daniel Bwala, a chieftain of the country's People's Democratic Party (PDP), pledges his steadfast support for President Bola Tinubu. This revelation follows a private meeting between Bwala and Tinubu at the Aso Rock Villa in Abuja, illuminating a potential shift in party lines.

The former spokesperson for Atiku Abubakar, Bwala, has made it clear that his allegiance now lies with President Tinubu. With a firm conviction in his voice, Bwala stated that President Tinubu is his motivation and he is ready to make the necessary changes to back the leader of Nigeria. This bold declaration could imply a potential shift in party affiliation from the PDP to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party currently in power.

Political Realignments and Implications

Bwala's statement, if followed through, represents a significant political realignment within Nigeria's political scene. By shifting his support from the PDP to President Tinubu's APC, Bwala could affect the balance of power and influence within the country's political sphere. His public endorsement of President Tinubu could encourage other members of the PDP to consider their positions and potentially follow suit.

“I told him today, I am committing to play my part to support your administration, and I have no apologies to anybody,” Bwala told State House correspondents after closed-door talks with the President at the Aso Rock Villa, Abuja.

“APC is a party. President Bola Tinubu is my motivation; if supporting him will take me to APC, so be it,” he stated when asked if he would defect to the APC.

Taking a bold stand, Bwala emphasised that he will not apologise for his decision to back President Tinubu. His unapologetic stance underlines his commitment to the leader and indicates his willingness to face the potential criticisms and repercussions that could arise from his political realignment. The coming weeks and months will reveal the impact of Bwala's commitment on both the PDP and the APC, and indeed, on the political landscape of Nigeria as a whole.