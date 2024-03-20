Atiku Urged by Political Science President to Let PDP Seek New Path

Amidst Nigeria's political landscape, Professor Hassan Saliu, a notable figure from the University of Ilorin and the President of the Nigerian Political Science Association, shared his insights on the current state and future of credible elections in Nigeria. Saliu's observations come at a critical time as the country prepares for another election cycle, bringing into focus the intricate dynamics within the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and the broader electoral process.

Evaluating Election Integrity

According to Saliu, the recent off-cycle elections in Imo and Bayelsa states have been a mixed bag in terms of electoral integrity. He points out that while some observers noted a decline in the quality of these elections, others found the outcomes within their expectations. However, Saliu emphasizes the accumulation of pre-election activities, such as the appointment of electoral commissioners, which could potentially compromise future elections. This perspective underlines the need for a vigilant and ongoing evaluation of the electoral process, far beyond the election day itself.

Recommendations for Improvement

For enhancing the credibility of future elections, Saliu suggests a comprehensive review of the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) activities. He advocates for the involvement of independent bodies in this review process to ensure impartiality and thoroughness. Moreover, Saliu calls for a revamp in the process of appointing INEC's chairman, stressing the importance of proven organizational skills alongside academic qualifications. This, he believes, is crucial for managing the complex and field-oriented tasks of overseeing elections.

Unbundling INEC: A Solution?

The notion of unbundling INEC as a means to address electoral issues receives a critical examination from Saliu. He argues that while institutional reforms are necessary, the crux of the problem lies in the attitudes of politicians, political parties, and the Nigerian populace at large. Without a shift in these attitudes, Saliu warns that mere institutional changes may not yield the desired improvements in election transparency and integrity. This viewpoint highlights the multifaceted challenges in achieving credible elections in Nigeria, extending beyond structural reforms to encompass a broader cultural transformation.

As Nigeria navigates its complex political terrain, the insights from Professor Hassan Saliu shed light on the urgent need for comprehensive electoral reforms. The path to credible elections, as outlined by Saliu, requires not only structural adjustments within institutions like INEC but also a profound shift in the political culture and practices that currently pervade the nation. The future of Nigeria's democracy, therefore, hinges on a collective effort to foster transparency, integrity, and inclusivity within the electoral process.