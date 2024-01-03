Atiku Abubakar to Run for Presidency in 2027, Stirs Controversy

Former Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, Atiku Abubakar, has announced his intention to contest for Nigeria’s highest office once again in 2027. The news was revealed by Daniel Bwala, the spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council, who praised Atiku as ‘the president the nation never had.’

Atiku’s Economic Vision

Atiku Abubakar‘s understanding of the private sector’s potential role in boosting Nigeria’s economy and his belief in a private sector-led model, according to Bwala, make him the ideal candidate. Bwala expressed confidence in Atiku’s capacity, wisdom, knowledge, and energy, suggesting that these qualities make him fit for the presidency. Despite his loss to Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections, Atiku remains undeterred in his presidential ambitions.

Controversy Surrounds Atiku’s Decision

However, Atiku’s decision to run again has stirred controversy. Abuja-based rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, has urged Atiku to retire from politics and instead mentor young politicians. According to Adeyanju, Atiku’s insistence on running for president in 2023 led to Bola Tinubu’s rise to power. He suggested that Atiku should focus on leaving behind a legacy of uniting the opposition and pushing for a younger politician to become Nigeria’s president.

Reactions from Other Political Parties

Meanwhile, the Labour Party (LP) and the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) have reacted to Adeyanju’s appeal for Atiku to exit politics. LP rejected Adeyanju’s claim and emphasized the need for lobbying and readiness to rectify the electoral process for the 2027 elections. NNPP rebutted the notion of Atiku’s greed as a factor in losing the presidential election and lauded the qualifications and experience of their candidate, Kwankwaso.

Atiku Abubakar has attempted the presidency six times in the past, in 1993, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, and 2023. Despite these unsuccessful attempts, he remains one of Nigeria’s most prominent political figures. Whether his 2027 run will be successful remains to be seen. As the political landscape evolves, so too will the strategies and alliances that may shape the nation’s future.