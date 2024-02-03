Athens Police Ban Public Gatherings Ahead of Planned Political Rallies

In a preemptive move to mitigate potential security threats, the Hellenic Police have enforced a ban on public gatherings in Athens for the weekend of February 3-4, 2024. The ban, which will run from 06:00 on February 3 until 06:00 on February 4, encompasses an area demarcated by several key streets. These include Vasileos Konstantinou Street, Rizari, Vasileos Sofias Street, Vasileos Georgiou I', Syntagma Square, Othonos, Vasileos Amalias Street, and Vasileos Olgas Street.

Preemptive Measures Amid Planned Rallies

This preventive action has been triggered by the looming rallies announced by various groups. Among them, members of the Golden Dawn, who have scheduled a rally for Imia, and Left groups, with rallies planned for 14:00 and 17:00 on February 3. These proposed gatherings have raised concerns about potential security risks.

Public Security at the Forefront

The police have underscored the serious risk to public security, the potential occurrence of serious crimes, and the threat of significant disruption to the socio-economic life in the area as the primary reasons behind the prohibition. The decision aims to prevent any clashes between demonstrators, law enforcement officers, or counterdemonstrators.

Anticipating Localized Transport Disruptions

With the ban in place, heightened security is expected in central Athens, which could potentially result in localized transport disruptions. However, the primary concern remains the safeguarding of public safety in the face of the announced political rallies at Rigillis Square.

As the weekend approaches, the city braces for the impact of this ban on outdoor gatherings, hoping for a peaceful resolution to the anticipated political tension.