en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Atheist Revolution’s Call to Action: High Voter Turnout for Survival

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
Atheist Revolution’s Call to Action: High Voter Turnout for Survival

In an epoch-defining move, Atheist Revolution, a prominent platform for atheists, has kickstarted 2024 with a fervent call to action for atheists and non-Christians. This plea for heightened voter turnout is seen as a critical lynchpin for their survival, squarely framed against the backdrop of an escalating threat from Christian extremists.

The Perceived Threat

At the heart of Atheist Revolution’s New Year’s message is an alarming claim. They argue that Christian extremists, typified by controversial figures like Nick Fuentes, are on an ascendant trajectory towards power. These extremists, they warn, could potentially impose the death penalty on non-Christians. The perceived menace is not one to be taken lightly, as it could mean dire consequences for atheists and non-Christians alike.

The Urgency of Voting

According to Atheist Revolution, the antidote to these perceived threats lies in the power of the vote. They emphasize the urgency of voting against such forces, suggesting that the very lives of non-believers hinge on it. In their eyes, voting transcends the realm of simply upholding principles or doing the right thing. Instead, they view it as a fundamental act of self-preservation in an increasingly volatile sociopolitical climate.

A Future For Atheists and Non-Christians

The goal, as articulated by Atheist Revolution, is not merely to create an opposition but to actively combat Christian extremism. By doing so, they aim to secure a future for atheists and non-Christians. The group argues that the potential rise to power of Christian extremists would lead to a society shaped according to their beliefs—a prospect that Atheist Revolution believes would be detrimental to non-believers. As such, they advocate for a high voter turnout to mitigate this threat and safeguard the rights and futures of atheists and non-Christians.

0
Politics United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Sajid Javid Knighted: A Farewell to a Distinguished Career in British Politics

By Nitish Verma

Michigan's Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Act: A Barrier to Justice?

By Dil Bar Irshad

MACC Probes RM700 Million Government Expenditure on Promotional Campaigns

By BNN Correspondents

Taraba State Bye-election: A Test of Democratic Processes in Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Canada's International Student Program in Crisis: Nearly Half of Accep ...
@Business · 38 seconds
Canada's International Student Program in Crisis: Nearly Half of Accep ...
heart comment 0
Bauchi PWDs Allege Discrimination in Government Palliative Distribution

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Bauchi PWDs Allege Discrimination in Government Palliative Distribution
Hungary Establishes Sovereignty Protection Office to Safeguard National Independence

By BNN Correspondents

Hungary Establishes Sovereignty Protection Office to Safeguard National Independence
Elon Musk Foresees an Eventful 2024: Elections, Endorsements, and More

By Wojciech Zylm

Elon Musk Foresees an Eventful 2024: Elections, Endorsements, and More
2024 U.S. Presidential Election Could Impact U.S.-Canada Relations: AGF’s Greg Valliere

By Sakchi Khandelwal

2024 U.S. Presidential Election Could Impact U.S.-Canada Relations: AGF's Greg Valliere
Latest Headlines
World News
NFL Draft 2024: A Closer Look at Potential Game-Changing Picks
11 seconds
NFL Draft 2024: A Closer Look at Potential Game-Changing Picks
Jim McGuinness's Surprising Induction of Neil McGee into Donegal Backroom Team
11 seconds
Jim McGuinness's Surprising Induction of Neil McGee into Donegal Backroom Team
Dallas Cowboys Edge Out Detroit Lions in Week 17 Nail-Biter
15 seconds
Dallas Cowboys Edge Out Detroit Lions in Week 17 Nail-Biter
Sajid Javid Knighted: A Farewell to a Distinguished Career in British Politics
23 seconds
Sajid Javid Knighted: A Farewell to a Distinguished Career in British Politics
Bournemouth's Transfer Window Tensions: Kieffer Moore & Dominic Solanke in Spotlight
24 seconds
Bournemouth's Transfer Window Tensions: Kieffer Moore & Dominic Solanke in Spotlight
Derry Man Charged with Sexual Assault Granted Bail: A Closer Look
30 seconds
Derry Man Charged with Sexual Assault Granted Bail: A Closer Look
MACC Probes RM700 Million Government Expenditure on Promotional Campaigns
37 seconds
MACC Probes RM700 Million Government Expenditure on Promotional Campaigns
NBA Showdown: Trayce Jackson-Davis Set to Influence Outcome Against Orlando Magic
37 seconds
NBA Showdown: Trayce Jackson-Davis Set to Influence Outcome Against Orlando Magic
Taraba State Bye-election: A Test of Democratic Processes in Nigeria
38 seconds
Taraba State Bye-election: A Test of Democratic Processes in Nigeria
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app