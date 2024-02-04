Athawale Urges Prakash Ambedkar to Leave MVA, Join Ruling Party

In an unexpected political turn, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has urged prominent Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, to sever ties with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra. In a persuasive appeal, Athawale advised Ambedkar to align with the ruling party under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that this would further the welfare of the Dalit community.

Athawale's Accusation Against MVA

Publicly criticizing the MVA, Athawale accused the alliance of insulting Ambedkar, a leader of significant stature within the Dalit society. His remarks have added a new layer of complexity to the already intricate political landscape of Maharashtra.

Dispute Between Ambedkar and BJP MLA

Athawale also weighed in on a recent dispute between Ambedkar and BJP MLA Ganpat Gaikwad. The Union Minister urged the public not to blame Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for an incident of firing at a police station, which was reportedly linked to a land dispute. Athawale expressed confidence in the police, assuring that necessary action would be taken to address the situation.

Shiv Sena Announces VBA's Inclusion in MVA

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut made a significant announcement concerning the inclusion of Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) in the MVA. Raut underscored the importance of protecting the Constitution of India and revealed that the decision to include VBA in the alliance was taken during a meeting on January 9. The VBA, a political party established by Prakash Ambedkar in March 2018, has now joined the opposition alliance in Maharashtra, adding a new twist to the state's politics.

As the political chessboard of Maharashtra continues to evolve, the move of Ambedkar, a key player in this political milieu, is awaited with bated breath. This development could potentially reshape the political dynamics in Maharashtra, with profound implications for the Dalit community and the ruling party.