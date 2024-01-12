Atef Abu Saif to Publish a Chronicle of Israel-Gaza Conflict

Renowned Palestinian Authority Minister of Culture, Atef Abu Saif, has penned a harrowing chronicle of his experiences during the recent Israel-Gaza conflict in a book titled ‘Don’t Look Left: A Diary of Genocide’. Slated for an 8 February publication in English by Comma Press, the narrative follows an initial ebook release that documented the first 60 days post the 7 October attacks. The physical version expands to cover 85 days of the conflict, providing a raw, unfiltered look into the heart of the crisis.

A Diary Born Out of Conflict

Abu Saif’s narrative records the shocking aftermath of Hamas’s sudden attack on Israel, resulting in an estimated 1,200 Israeli deaths and the capture of over 240 hostages. Israel’s retaliatory military campaign led to over 23,350 Palestinian casualties and the displacement of nearly 85% of Gaza’s population. The narrative, constructed from Abu Saif’s diary entries, began as WhatsApp messages and voice memos dispatched to his publisher.

Personal Ordeal Amidst War

A resident of the West Bank since 2019, Abu Saif found himself in Gaza alongside his son, Yasser, during the attacks. His personal ordeal, captured in ‘Don’t Look Left: A Diary of Genocide’, included seeking shelter after his hotel was bombed and the ensuing displacement, marked by a month-long stay in a tent at a UN storage facility.

A Glimpse into the Crisis, Beyond the War

The forthcoming book unfurls intimate insights into the crisis, from the harrowing rescue efforts to the life in UN shelters and the emotionally charged decision to separate from his father for his son’s safety. A continuation of Abu Saif’s previous war diary, ‘The Drone Eats With Me’, this book echoes a poignant narrative of life amidst conflict, as seen through the eyes of a local. Having authored six novels and another war diary about the 2014 Gaza war, Abu Saif’s latest work is a testament to his ability to weave personal narratives into the larger tapestry of war.

All proceeds from the book sales will support Palestinian charities, with a special focus on medical aid, children’s welfare, and emergency relief, further amplifying the profound impact of Abu Saif’s work beyond the literary realm.