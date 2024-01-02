ATE to Evaluate Participation in Strike Scheduled for January 24 in Argentina

In a critical move, the Association of State Workers (ATE), under the stewardship of Rodolfo Aguiar, is gearing up for a pivotal assembly on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The assembly’s prime objective is to evaluate the current conditions of workers in their sector and decide on their involvement in the imminent strike.

A Crucial Assembly Looms

This assembly is not just an ordinary gathering; it is a defining moment for the members of ATE. It’s their platform to express their anxieties and decide their course of action for the impending strike. At stake are the labor issues that have been simmering beneath the surface, awaiting resolution.

The Upcoming Strike: A Call to Action

The strike, scheduled for January 24, is an initiative by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT). It’s a call to arms for workers across sectors, a collective push to address various labor issues that have long plagued the workforce. The ATE’s involvement, or lack thereof, will play a significant role in the strike’s potential impact.

ATE’s Decisive Moment

The hour of decision is fast approaching for ATE. The assembly will lay bare the concerns of its members, shaping their collective stance on the strike. The decisions made during this assembly could potentially alter the course of the strike, and by extension, the landscape of labor issues in the sector.