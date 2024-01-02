en English
Argentina

ATE to Evaluate Participation in Strike Scheduled for January 24 in Argentina

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 am EST
ATE to Evaluate Participation in Strike Scheduled for January 24 in Argentina

In a critical move, the Association of State Workers (ATE), under the stewardship of Rodolfo Aguiar, is gearing up for a pivotal assembly on Tuesday at 4 p.m. The assembly’s prime objective is to evaluate the current conditions of workers in their sector and decide on their involvement in the imminent strike.

A Crucial Assembly Looms

This assembly is not just an ordinary gathering; it is a defining moment for the members of ATE. It’s their platform to express their anxieties and decide their course of action for the impending strike. At stake are the labor issues that have been simmering beneath the surface, awaiting resolution.

The Upcoming Strike: A Call to Action

The strike, scheduled for January 24, is an initiative by the General Confederation of Labor (CGT). It’s a call to arms for workers across sectors, a collective push to address various labor issues that have long plagued the workforce. The ATE’s involvement, or lack thereof, will play a significant role in the strike’s potential impact.

ATE’s Decisive Moment

The hour of decision is fast approaching for ATE. The assembly will lay bare the concerns of its members, shaping their collective stance on the strike. The decisions made during this assembly could potentially alter the course of the strike, and by extension, the landscape of labor issues in the sector.

Argentina Politics
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

