Courts & Law

ATC Extends Judicial Remand of PTI Leaders Yasmin Rashid and Umar Sarfraz in May 9 Riots

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 6, 2024 at 5:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
ATC Extends Judicial Remand of PTI Leaders Yasmin Rashid and Umar Sarfraz in May 9 Riots

Amid the political turbulence in Pakistan, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has once again extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Yasmin Rashid and Umar Sarfraz Cheema. The remand pertains to charges levied against the duo for alleged rioting at the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) office on May 9.

(Read Also: Pakistan Information Commission: HEC Must Disclose Suspension Orders)

Extended Remand and Court Proceedings

ATC judge Arshad Javed has ordered the extension of their remand for an additional 14 days. The accused PTI leaders are now expected to appear in court on January 20. This is, however, not the first time their remand has been extended. Back in November, the ATC had also extended the judicial remand of three accused, including PTI leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid, in another case related to the arson of Shadman Town police station.

(Read Also: Bahrain’s NVTC and Pakistan Strengthen Ties in Education and Training Sectors)

Politics and Legal Battles

Their remand during that time was also extended for 14 days, with the next court appearance set for November 25. These ongoing legal proceedings are emblematic of the dynamic political climate in Pakistan, where party leaders often find themselves embroiled in legal battles.

 

Courts & Law Crime Pakistan Politics
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

