ATC Extends Judicial Remand of PTI Leaders Yasmin Rashid and Umar Sarfraz in May 9 Riots

Amid the political turbulence in Pakistan, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has once again extended the judicial remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Yasmin Rashid and Umar Sarfraz Cheema. The remand pertains to charges levied against the duo for alleged rioting at the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) office on May 9.

Extended Remand and Court Proceedings

ATC judge Arshad Javed has ordered the extension of their remand for an additional 14 days. The accused PTI leaders are now expected to appear in court on January 20. This is, however, not the first time their remand has been extended. Back in November, the ATC had also extended the judicial remand of three accused, including PTI leader Dr. Yasmin Rashid, in another case related to the arson of Shadman Town police station.

Politics and Legal Battles

Their remand during that time was also extended for 14 days, with the next court appearance set for November 25. These ongoing legal proceedings are emblematic of the dynamic political climate in Pakistan, where party leaders often find themselves embroiled in legal battles.

