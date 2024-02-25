At Sanaroisingi Numit, Government Vows to Tackle Drug Abuse and Demographic Shifts in Manipur

In a heartening display of governmental resolve, a public figure at the Sanaroisingi Numit (Players Day) ceremony in Manipur delivered a powerful message of peace, security, and reform. Amidst the serene backdrop of this annual celebration, the speaker outlined a comprehensive plan to address the twin challenges of drug abuse and demographic shifts that have long plagued the state.

Advertisment

Government's Pledge for Peace and Security

At the core of the address was a firm commitment to restoring peace in the region. "Security forces have been deployed to tackle the current situation," the public figure reassured, emphasizing dialogue as the path forward. This statement aligns with ongoing peace initiatives aimed at restoring tranquility in Manipur, a state that has seen its share of unrest.

War on Drugs and Demographic Concerns

Advertisment

Turning to the internal challenges, the address shed light on the alarming statistic that 1.5 lakh out of 30 lakh Manipuris are drug users. This revelation underscores the gravity of the drug menace within the state, a battle that was officially declared in 2018. The government's efforts to counteract this issue were highlighted, along with the role of strong family support systems, as emphasized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent addresses. The emergence of 1,400 new villages between 2006 and 2018, leading to demographic imbalances, was also discussed. Measures to identify illegal immigrants, with 1961 as the base year, and actions such as fencing borders and cancelling the Free Movement Regime were detailed as part of the strategy to manage these shifts.

Supporting Excellence and Integrity

In a move to celebrate and motivate the state's youth, the announcement that all gold medalists of the 36th and 37th National Games would receive government jobs brought a wave of optimism. Specifically, Wushu player Naorem Roshibina Devi's appointment as a DSP serves as a testament to the government's commitment to honor and integrate excellence in sports into societal development. This initiative not only rewards hard work and talent but also aligns with the broader goal of steering the youth away from drug abuse and towards constructive contributions to society.

The narrative at Sanaroisingi Numit underscores a government that is actively seeking to address complex issues through a blend of security measures, social reform, and empowerment of its youth. With a focus on dialogue, community support, and rewarding excellence, Manipur's journey towards peace and stability is a testament to the resilience and dedication of its people and leaders alike.