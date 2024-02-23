At 'Idea of India' Summit, Filmmakers Debate: Do Movies Unite or Divide Us?

Imagine a world where the movies we watch, the stories that unfold on the silver screen, carry the power to either bridge divides or deepen them. This was the central theme of a thought-provoking discussion at the 'Idea of India' summit hosted by ABP Network, where acclaimed filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar, Vipul Shah, and Leena Yadav convened to explore the societal impact of films under the poignant question: 'Are films dividing us or uniting us?'

Advertisment

The Intersection of Cinema and Politics

Madhur Bhandarkar, a name synonymous with critically acclaimed cinema, shared a personal anecdote that shed light on the complex interplay between politics and the film industry. After expressing his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014, Bhandarkar described how he was quickly branded as 'communal' and found himself ostracized within circles that once celebrated his work. This stigma not only affected his personal relationships but also posed significant challenges in casting actors for his politically charged film, 'Indu Sarkar'. The fear of backlash and being pigeonholed for their political affiliations has led many actors to steer clear of such projects, he noted, a sentiment echoed by others in the industry and covered in an article on MediaBrief.

Changing Perceptions and the Role of Hindu Identity

Advertisment

Vipul Shah, another stalwart in the world of Indian cinema, questioned the premise that supporting a particular political figure or subscribing to a certain religious belief should cast someone as 'communal'. He pointed out a shift in societal attitudes towards a more openly Hindu identity, viewing it as a positive development against the backdrop of previously prevailing negative connotations. Shah's observations suggest a broader cultural shift, one that might be reflective of changing narratives within Indian films themselves.

Unity and Dialogue in Filmmaking

Leena Yadav brought a different perspective to the table, highlighting the intrinsic political nature of filmmaking. Every director, she argued, brings a political viewpoint to their work, consciously or not. What concerned Yadav was the diminishing sense of unity and open dialogue among Bollywood filmmakers, a situation exacerbated by the pressures of social media. The fear of public backlash, it seems, has stifled the industry's ability to engage in meaningful conversations about its role in either uniting or dividing society.

The discussion at the 'Idea of India' summit offers a microcosm of the broader debate surrounding the impact of films on society. It raises important questions about the responsibility of filmmakers in a politically charged environment and the power of cinema to influence public discourse. As the industry grapples with these challenges, the insights shared by Bhandarkar, Shah, and Yadav underscore the need for a more nuanced understanding of the relationship between film, politics, and society at large. In a world increasingly polarized, the role of cinema as either a bridge or a barrier remains a topic of critical importance.