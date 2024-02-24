At CPAC, Extremism Takes Center Stage: Unchecked Nazi Presence and Calls to Overthrow Democracy

As I wandered through the corridors of the bustling Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, MD, a chilling realization dawned on me. This year, the conference, a staple in the conservative political calendar, had taken a dark turn. The event, which has been a launching pad for Donald Trump's keynotes since 2017, was no longer just a gathering for political discourse but had morphed into a breeding ground for extremist ideologies. The presence of Nazis and racist extremists was not only noticeable but, shockingly, met with no resistance. Among the crowd were individuals like Greg Conte, known for his attendance at the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, and Ryan Sanchez, formerly of the Nazi Rise Above Movement. Their discussions, laden with race science and antisemitic conspiracy theories, floated through the air unchallenged.

Extremists in Plain Sight

Unlike previous years, where such figures might have been ejected or at least met with visible discomfort, this year's CPAC displayed a disturbing level of acceptance. The mingling of Nazis and extremists with attendees was not hidden in the shadows but occurred openly, under the bright lights of the conference hall. This normalization of hate-filled ideologies raises profound questions about the direction in which parts of the conservative movement are heading.

A Call Against Democracy

Adding to the unease was the rhetoric from the stage. Conservative personality Jack Posobiec's call for an end to democracy and a shift towards a more explicitly Christian-focused government was a moment that could not be overlooked. While Posobiec later claimed his remarks were satirical, the applause and nods from many in the crowd told a different story. These sentiments, coupled with invocations of the Jan 6 insurrection, painted a picture of a movement at a crossroads, flirting dangerously with the idea of overthrowing democratic principles. References to such controversial statements and the glorification of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists as heroes underscored a troubling shift towards extremism at the event.

Organizers' Silence and the Path Forward

What perhaps stood out most starkly was the silence from CPAC organizers. As the conference unfolded, the lack of response to both the presence of extremist figures and the alarming calls against democracy was deafening. This silence raises critical questions about the role of such events in fostering political discourse and the responsibilities of organizers in curbing hate speech and promoting a healthy democratic debate. The absence of any perceptible resistance to these elements at CPAC suggests a tacit acceptance, if not endorsement, of these radical views.

In the aftermath of the conference, the conservative movement finds itself at a pivotal juncture. The embrace of extremist ideologies and the normalization of calls against democracy represent a significant departure from the principles of conservative politics. As the dust settles on this year's CPAC, one is left to wonder about the future of the conservative movement and the impact such shifts may have on the broader political landscape. The challenges ahead are significant, and it remains to be seen whether the movement can navigate back towards a more inclusive and democratic path or continue down the road of extremism and division.