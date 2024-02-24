At CPAC, a Bold Stand Against 'Globalist Wokeism': A New Battle Cry for Civilization

Amid the bustling corridors of the CPAC conference in Washington, a voice resonated with a message both stark and stirring. Miklós Szánthó, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights, stood before an international audience, casting 'globalist wokeism' as the latest peril to civilization. With the world as his stage, Szánthó's words wove a narrative of urgency and defiance, delineating a contemporary ideological battleground. Through his lens, the specter of 'globalist wokeism' loomed large, presenting a multifaceted threat that, in his view, necessitates a global coalition of resistance.

Championing a Coalition of Common Sense

In his address, Szánthó did not merely critique; he proposed a blueprint for action. He highlighted the emergence of a dichotomy that pits sovereignists against globalists, with migration, gender ideology, and foreign policy aggressions at the heart of this divide. 'No migration! No gender! No war!'—this slogan, as Szánthó unveiled, encapsulates the Hungarian right's stance, crystallizing a manifesto for those who resist the tide of 'globalist wokeism'. Central to his discourse was the veneration of figures such as Donald Trump and Viktor Orbán, whom he lauded as architects of peace and bastions of civilization, common sense, and freedom.

Warning of a Civilizational Decline

The gravity of Szánthó's message was underscored by his warnings of a 'violent decline' should the forces of 'globalist wokeism' prevail. His narrative was apocalyptic yet imbued with a call to arms, urging the formation of a unified global network of anti-globalist forces. This network, spanning from Brussels to Washington, would serve as the bulwark against the encroaching ideologies that Szánthó identifies as immediate security threats. The significance of the CPAC conference, especially its foray into Budapest for the third time, was not lost on Szánthó. He posited this event as a crucial juncture in the quest to 'make Europe great again,' echoing the rallying cry that has galvanized a movement.

The Ideological Divide: Seeking a Path Forward

The discourse surrounding 'globalist wokeism', as articulated by Szánthó, lays bare a profound ideological divide. This divide is not merely about policy differences but represents a fundamental disagreement on the direction of civilization itself. Yet, within this charged narrative, there exists an underlying call for dialogue and understanding. The challenges of migration, gender ideology, and foreign policy are complex, demanding nuanced approaches rather than blanket condemnations. As the world grapples with these issues, the path forward will require engagement from all sides, seeking common ground while respecting the diversity of thought and culture that defines our global community.