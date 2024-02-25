At Constitution Convention, Leaders Warn Against Threats to Democracy in India

In the heart of Bengaluru, a gathering that was more than just a meeting of minds took place, shedding light on India's democratic fabric's vulnerabilities. The valedictory function of a two-day convention on Constitution and National Unity, attended by political leaders and citizens alike, turned into a clarion call for vigilance. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, alongside AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, took the stage to voice a potent warning: the very foundation of India's democracy, the Constitution, is under threat.

The Echo of Concern

The event, organized to commemorate 75 years of the Indian Constitution's adoption, was marked by stern criticisms against those in power for their alleged intentions to alter this cornerstone of Indian democracy. Siddaramaiah highlighted a particularly contentious statement made by Ananthkumar Hegde, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet, about changing the Constitution. This sentiment, according to Siddaramaiah, reflects a broader agenda by the BJP and RSS to undermine the rights and identities of workers, farmers, women, and marginalized communities in India. Read more about the event's discussions.

Unity and Constitution at the Core

Mallikarjun Kharge, echoing Siddaramaiah's concerns, warned of a potential slide into dictatorship if the Constitution were compromised. His words resonated with the audience, emphasizing the importance of unity and respect for the foundational document that binds India's diverse populace. Both leaders called for active participation in safeguarding democracy, highlighting the historical significance of India's democratic journey. The convention also featured an experience centre designed to educate attendees on the Constitution's history and significance, ensuring that the message of unity and respect was not just heard but deeply understood. Further insights on the leaders' speeches.

Looking Forward

The convention's call to action was clear: it is the responsibility of every Indian to protect the Constitution and, by extension, democracy itself. This message comes at a critical time when political discourse is increasingly polarized, and the fabric of national unity seems stretched thin. The leaders' speeches at the convention serve as a reminder of the need for vigilance and participation in democratic processes, especially as elections approach. The gathering in Bengaluru may have concluded, but the dialogue it sparked about democracy's future in India is just beginning. More on Kharge's warnings about democracy.