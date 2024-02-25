At Bengaluru Convention, Leaders Emphasize Unity and Integrity of India Amidst Electoral Concerns

In a moment charged with the fervor of national pride and the urgency of impending electoral concerns, the 'Constitution and National Unity Convention-2024' in Bengaluru became a crucible for the expression of unity and integrity that lies at the heart of India's democratic ethos. The convention, a gathering that drew leaders and thinkers from across the political spectrum, was marked by speeches that underscored the immutable bond between Kashmir and India, and the looming challenges that threaten the secular fabric of the nation.

"Kashmir Will Always Be a Part of India": Farooq Abdullah's Affirmation

Among the key voices at the convention was National Conference president and Lok Sabha MP from Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah, whose words resonated with the conviction of history and the resolve of a nation undivided. "Kashmir is part of India, has been part of India, and will remain part of India," he declared, echoing sentiments that have been a cornerstone of India's stance on Kashmir. His assertion was not just a statement of fact but a reaffirmation of the unity and diversity that have characterized India's strength through ages. However, Abdullah’s speech transcended the geographical affirmations to touch upon a concern that could impact the very foundation of India's democracy—the reliability of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Urging the Election Commission to ensure fairness, Abdullah's call to action highlighted the need for vigilance and integrity in the electoral process.

Challenging the Alteration of India's Secular Character

The convention also served as a platform for CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, who articulated a pressing concern regarding efforts to change India's secular democratic character into a 'Hindutva Rashtra', a vision propagated by the RSS that is based on caste oppression and hierarchies. Yechury's critique was not just an indictment of a political ideology but a clarion call for unity to protect the country's constitution, pride, and individuality against regressive forces. “It is imperative that we stand together to safeguard the secular and democratic fabric of our nation,” Yechury emphasized, pointing out the existential threat to India's diversity and secularism.

The Path Forward: Unity and Vigilance

The speeches at the 'Constitution and National Unity Convention-2024' were a reminder of the challenges that lie ahead and the resilience that must be mustered to confront them. The emphasis on Kashmir’s unbreakable bond with India by Farooq Abdullah, coupled with the warnings issued by Sitaram Yechury about the dangers of altering India’s secular character, underscore the complex tapestry of issues that India faces as it navigates towards the future. As the nation stands on the cusp of another electoral exercise, the calls for ensuring the integrity of the voting process and safeguarding the secular ethos of the country are more relevant than ever.

India’s journey is at a critical juncture, and the Bengaluru convention serves as a poignant reminder of the need for unity, vigilance, and an unwavering commitment to the principles that have guided the nation thus far. The path forward is fraught with challenges, but it is also paved with the hope that unity and the collective will of the people can overcome the forces seeking to divide or change the fundamental character of the nation.