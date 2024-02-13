Asylum Seekers' Passports Seized by Traffickers: Ireland's Unseen Battle

In a startling revelation, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar disclosed to the Dáil that asylum seekers are having their passports seized by people traffickers while en route to Ireland. This announcement comes amidst escalating concerns over human trafficking and its implications for the nation.

The Unseen Battle at Irish Borders

Despite the grim reality, Varadkar offered a glimmer of hope, stating that the number of undocumented arrivals at Dublin Airport has been on the decline. He further emphasized that a significant majority of International Protection applicants are entering the country via Northern Ireland.

Varadkar said, "We have seen a decrease in the number of undocumented arrivals at Dublin Airport. Most applicants for International Protection come across the border from Northern Ireland."

Government's Crackdown on Trafficking

The Taoiseach assured the Dáil that the government is taking stringent measures to combat trafficking. Regular repatriations are being carried out, and airline staff are being trained to identify undocumented passengers. Moreover, hefty fines are being imposed on airlines that permit undocumented passengers to board.

Varadkar stated, "Airlines are being fined if they allow passengers to travel without proper documentation. We are also training airline staff to identify such individuals."

Fairness in Asylum Application Assessment

Varadkar underscored the importance of a fair assessment of asylum applications, highlighting that 40% of applicants are granted international protection. He clarified that those arriving at airports without documents are consistently sent back, while those who apply for international protection are given a fair hearing.

He added, "40% of those who apply for international protection are granted it. We ensure a fair assessment of all applications."

As Ireland grapples with the complex issue of human trafficking, the government's commitment to safeguarding the rights of asylum seekers while maintaining stringent border controls is becoming increasingly evident. The Taoiseach's revelations serve as a stark reminder of the challenges that lie ahead and the urgent need for effective solutions.