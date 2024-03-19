ASU's Cronkite School Faces Critique Over Mandatory DEI Course in Journalism Curriculum

Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication is at the center of controversy for incorporating a mandatory Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) course titled 'Diversity and Civility at Cronkite' into its undergraduate curriculum. The course, aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of cultural sensitivities and civil discourse, has ignited debate over the balance between journalism education and political indoctrination.

Course Content and Controversy

The required course delves into topics such as racial microaggressions, cisgender privilege, and the concept of America as a 'melting pot.' By analyzing phrases like 'I believe the most qualified person should get the job' and exploring various gender identities, the curriculum seeks to challenge students' preconceived notions about meritocracy, race, and identity. Critics, however, argue that the course emphasizes 'trendy topics in progressive politics' over essential journalistic skills, raising questions about the role of DEI in academic settings.

Wider DEI Trends in Higher Education

The Cronkite School's initiative reflects a broader movement within universities to integrate DEI principles into their curricula. Supporters argue that such courses prepare students to navigate a diverse and complex world, while detractors view them as vehicles for political indoctrination. This debate is part of a larger discussion on the impact of millions in taxpayer dollars funding DEI programs at public universities, with organizations like the Goldwater Institute and Speech First proposing legislation to curb required DEI classes.

Implications for Journalism Education

The controversy surrounding 'Diversity and Civility at Cronkite' underscores the tension between academic freedom and the perceived need for ideological conformity. As journalism schools nationwide grapple with how to best prepare students for a profession rooted in objectivity and fairness, the debate over DEI initiatives signals a critical moment for educators and policymakers alike. The outcome may well define the future landscape of journalism education and its capacity to equip students with the skills necessary to report on an increasingly diverse society.