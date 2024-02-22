Asue Ighodalo Triumphs in Edo PDP Governorship Primary Amidst Controversy and Parallel Polls

In a day marked by high political drama and deep-rooted contention, Asue Ighodalo emerged as the victor of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary election in Edo State, decisively defeating nine other candidates, including the Deputy Governor. Hosted in the historic city of Benin, the primary saw Ighodalo securing a staggering 577 votes, placing him significantly ahead of his nearest competitor who garnered a mere single vote. The announcement was made by the chairman of the Edo PDP Primary Electoral Committee, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, setting the stage for what promises to be a fiercely contested governorship race.

The journey to this pivotal moment was anything but straightforward. The primary, expected to be a showcase of unity within the party, quickly devolved into a spectacle of division and controversy. Several candidates withdrew from the race, citing concerns over irregularities and a process they perceived as compromised by the national working committee of the party. In a striking act of defiance, State Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu led a faction of the party in conducting a parallel election, in which he was declared the victor with 301 votes. This act of rebellion underscores the deep fissures within the Edo State chapter of the PDP, hinting at turbulent times ahead.

A Tale of Two Primaries

The primary election and its parallel counterpart paint a picture of a party at war with itself. On one hand, Ighodalo's overwhelming victory appears to signal a strong mandate from the party's faithful. On the other, Shaibu's parallel victory, as reported by Sahara Reporters, raises serious questions about legitimacy and the true will of the party's base. The latter event was not without its own drama; violence marred the proceedings as gunmen, described by witnesses as dressed in vigilante attire, disrupted the process with indiscriminate gunfire, further casting a shadow over the legitimacy of Shaibu's claim to the ticket.

In his acceptance speech, Ighodalo extended his gratitude towards Governor Godwin Obaseki and the people of Edo State for their unwavering support. He pledged to build upon the foundation laid by Obaseki and to assemble a formidable team dedicated to transforming the state. Yet, the path forward is fraught with challenges. The evident division within the party poses a significant obstacle to unity and may well undermine the PDP's chances in the upcoming governorship election. Moreover, the legitimacy of Ighodalo's candidacy, given the parallel election and the allegations of irregularities, remains a contentious issue that will require delicate handling.

As Edo State marches towards what is shaping up to be a contentious electoral showdown, the PDP finds itself at a crossroads. Will it be able to mend the fractures within its ranks and present a united front against its rivals? Or will the discord sown in the lead-up to the primary prove to be its undoing? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the road to the governor's mansion is paved with uncertainty and the specter of internal strife looms large.