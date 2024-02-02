Asue Ighodalo: PDP Aspirant's Journey and Vision for Edo Prosperity

Asue Ighodalo, a renowned lawyer and aspirant for governorship under the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, shares his journey from the corporate world to the political arena, driven by a desire to impact the lives of the 5.2 million residents of Edo State. Unfazed by the political turbulence in the state, Ighodalo seeks to be a beacon of unity, steering clear of factional associations within the PDP and striving for reconciliation and unity within the party.

Leaving behind his corporate comfort zone, Ighodalo is motivated by the opportunity to use his success to create a lasting legacy and better the lives of the less privileged. He believes that his impact can be amplified in public service, prompting his decision to venture into what he describes as the 'murky waters' of politics.

Unifying the PDP

Despite the ongoing crisis within the PDP in Edo State, Ighodalo positions himself as a unifier, advocating for the selection of competent leaders that can steer the party towards success. He learns from the PDP's past defeats and calls for unity and reconciliation within the party, emphasizing that division only leads to defeat.

If elected, Ighodalo's governance will be marked by the continuation of effective government policies, civil service reforms, and a focus on agriculture, investment attraction, and infrastructure improvement. Recognizing the issues with the roads in Edo State, he promises to collaborate with federal authorities and local security to ensure safety and attract investment.

He also plans on conducting an economic study to harness the unique advantages of each local government. While open to borrowing for capital expenditure, Ighodalo is strongly against wasteful spending. His vision includes broadening the tax base through economic revitalization and engagement with the diaspora, as opposed to increasing taxes.

Envisioning a Youth-Focused Government

In line with his belief in the energy and creativity of youth, Ighodalo commits to a youth-focused government, recognizing their crucial role in driving the economy. He sees a promising future in palm production and other sectors where Edo State has a comparative advantage, and plans to utilize these areas to propel the state towards prosperity.