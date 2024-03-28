ASU Professor Sues Over Mandatory 'Racist' DEI Training, Claims Violation of State Law

An Arizona State University (ASU) professor, Dr. Owen Anderson, has filed a lawsuit against the institution, alleging that mandatory Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) training is racist and violates state law. Represented by the Goldwater Institute, Anderson argues that the training compels speech against his conscience and the legal statutes protecting public employees from such mandates.

Dr. Owen Anderson, a seasoned professor at ASU with over two decades of teaching experience, raised concerns over the university's compulsory Inclusive Communities course. According to Anderson, the course content divides individuals based on race and assigns blame based on skin color, actions he deems as the 'essence of racism.' The Goldwater Institute's lawsuit emphasizes that this form of mandated training contravenes a two-year-old Arizona law, which prohibits public agencies from requiring employees to undergo training that implicates any form of blame or judgment based on race, ethnicity, or sex.

The disputed DEI training at ASU reportedly includes teachings that normalize white supremacy in society and link sexual identities to power dynamics, privileging heterosexuality. Additionally, the training suggests that everyday interactions, such as questions about one's origin or comments on hair, could be considered racist. The course further explores topics like white privilege, white fragility, and the necessity for transformative justice. Following the training, faculty members must pass a test, aligning with ASU's prescribed 'correct' answers, failing which they face reporting to their supervisory dean.

In response to the lawsuit, ASU spokesperson stated that the university strives to comply with state law and aims to foster an environment of respect for diverse backgrounds and beliefs through its Inclusive Communities training. The university refutes the claims made by the Goldwater Institute, labeling the lawsuit as 'false and without merit.' ASU maintains its commitment to inclusiveness and student success from all walks of life. Dr. Anderson's lawsuit comes at a time when DEI initiatives are increasingly scrutinized, sparking a broader debate on academic freedom, compelled speech, and the role of such training in public institutions.