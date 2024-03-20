ASU Professor Sues Over Mandatory DEI Training, Citing State Law Violation and Racism Claims

Owen Anderson, a seasoned professor at Arizona State University (ASU), has initiated legal action against the institution, challenging the obligatory diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) training for faculty members. Supported by the Goldwater Institute, Anderson's lawsuit asserts that the training contravenes a specific Arizona state law that restricts public agencies from mandating employee participation in programs that attribute blame or judgment based on race, ethnicity, or sex. This legal skirmish underscores a growing debate over the place of DEI initiatives in public education and employment.

Advertisment

Contentious Training Content

The training in question, titled "ASU Inclusive Communities," is designed to educate faculty and staff on various societal issues, including the normalization of white supremacy and the power dynamics of sexual identities. According to the lawsuit, the program labels commonplace questions and remarks as potentially racist, and it explores concepts such as white privilege and the critique of whiteness. After completing the training, participants are required to pass a test, with failure potentially leading to disciplinary actions, an aspect that particularly irks Anderson and the Goldwater Institute.

Legal and Ethical Implications

Advertisment

At the heart of Anderson's legal challenge is the assertion that ASU's DEI training infringes upon the Arizona Constitution's free speech protections by compelling faculty and staff to endorse specific viewpoints. The lawsuit also shines a light on the broader implications of such training programs, questioning their compatibility with academic freedom and the principles of equal treatment under the law. Arizona state law clearly prohibits the use of taxpayer dollars for advocating discriminatory doctrines, setting the stage for a significant legal showdown.

University's Stance and Broader Context

In response to the lawsuit, an ASU spokesperson has defended the training, emphasizing the university's commitment to fostering an inclusive environment that respects diverse backgrounds and life experiences. This legal battle comes amid a wider national conversation about the role of DEI initiatives in educational and professional settings. Notably, the Arizona university system recently announced the discontinuation of mandatory DEI statements in hiring practices, reflecting a shift in how such requirements are perceived and implemented across the state.

This lawsuit against ASU not only challenges the specifics of the DEI training but also invites a deeper reflection on the balance between fostering inclusivity and ensuring freedom of thought and speech within academic institutions. As the case progresses, it will likely influence ongoing debates about the nature and scope of diversity training in public agencies and educational settings, potentially setting precedents for similar conflicts across the United States.