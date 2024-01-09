en English
Politics

Asteroid 2024 AS1's Close Encounter and Other Global News

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Asteroid 2024 AS1’s Close Encounter and Other Global News

At a distance of 579,836 kilometers from Earth, Asteroid 2024 AS1 is reportedly making its high-speed approach, triggering an alert from NASA. The Apollo group Near-Earth Asteroid, 39 feet wide and traveling at a speed of 60,425 kilometers per hour, will pass our planet closely on January 9, 2024. In tandem, another asteroid, 2023 XN13, is also set to graze past Earth. Despite their proximity, neither asteroid is expected to impact the planet, providing a sigh of relief for humanity.

A Rush of Knowledge: ICAI CA Foundation June 2024 Exams

In academic circles, the ICAI CA Foundation has unveiled its application form for the June 2024 exams. Aspiring students are being updated with exam dates and past trends, fueling their preparation for this crucial academic milestone.

Daughter’s Triumph: Chunky Panday Proud of Ananya’s Role

Actor Chunky Panday is basking in pride over his daughter Ananya’s role in the film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. This father-daughter moment adds a heartwarming note to the entertainment industry’s daily buzz.

Nanoplastics in Bottled Water: A Health Hazard?

A recent study has cast a shadow over the safety of bottled water, revealing the presence of numerous unidentified nanoplastics. These findings have sparked concerns about potential health hazards, urging a closer look at our daily hydration sources.

Gabriel Attal: France’s Youngest and First Openly Gay Prime Minister

Political news from France heralds a new era as Gabriel Attal steps into the role of the country’s youngest and first openly gay Prime Minister. His appointment sends a powerful message about diversity and representation at the highest level of governance.

Personal Tragedy: Sleeping Apart Ruins Perfect Marriage

One individual’s personal story has shed light on the intricate dynamics of marriage. Their confession reveals how sleeping in separate bedrooms led to the deterioration of what was once believed to be a perfect union.

Red Sea Ships: Houthi Leader’s Conditions for Peace

In international conflict news, the Houthi leader in Yemen has issued conditions for Red Sea ships, declaring that the rebels will withdraw their attacks if certain demands are met. This development signifies a potential turning point in the region’s tense situation.

author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

