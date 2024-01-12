Assemblymember Gail Pellerin Divests From Controversial Shares Amidst Conflict of Interest Claims

Following a probing investigation by Los Angeles Times, Assemblymember Gail Pellerin of Santa Cruz, known for her support of environmental causes, sold her stakes in various oil, chemical, and mining conglomerates. The move comes in the wake of resounding public scrutiny, as her investments were seen as incongruous with her political ideologies, particularly her strong environmental stance.

Divesting in Controversial Stocks

Previously, Pellerin had held shares in several high-profile corporations such as Exxon Mobil, Shell, Chevron, Dow Chemical, and Freeport-McMoRan. Her association with these corporations, some of which have been implicated in environmental degradation, raised eyebrows, especially considering her track record of voting in favor of environmental legislation and advocating for the reduction of California’s dependency on fossil fuels.

Times Investigation Sheds Light on Lawmaker Investments

The extensive investigation by The Times also disclosed the financial involvements of other legislators, revealing that in 2022, a third of the California Legislature had reported investments amounting to $14 million. This revelation has triggered a debate about the potential conflict of interest that may arise from these investments, particularly when they contradict the lawmakers’ public positions.

Aligning Investments with Values

Pellerin has attributed her controversial investments to her late husband, stating that she has been working with her financial advisor since his passing five years ago to bring her investment portfolio in line with her values. She further revealed that she began the process of divestment in March of the preceding year. Pellerin’s latest divestments, which also include shares in Phillip Morris, have been lauded by environmental activists, and mark a significant step towards aligning her financial interests with her environmental advocacy.

In contrast, other lawmakers named in The Times’ report, such as Assemblymember Josh Lowenthal, have yet to make significant adjustments to their portfolios, despite facing public criticism for their involvement in certain industries.