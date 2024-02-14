Assembling for Progress: Akrofuom District's Call to Collaboration

Akrofuom District Assembly's Inauguration Emphasizes Collaboration

On February 12, 2024, the Akrofuom District Assembly members were sworn in and urged to work together to promote community development. This call to action took place during their inauguration ceremony, emphasizing the importance of collaboration and innovation for the betterment of the district and its residents.

Vivian Akumiah, Director of Human Resource at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council, stressed the need for capacity building to sensitize assembly members on their roles and the significance of unity. She recommended organizing an orientation and training session to enhance the capabilities of the newly appointed members.

The Power of Unity: Strengthening Community Development

The Akrofuom District Assembly consists of elected assembly members, appointed members constituting 30% as stipulated in the 1992 constitution of Ghana, the Member of Parliament, and the District Chief Executive. Together, they are tasked with facilitating the district's transformation towards a better Ghana.

Akumiah emphasized the importance of collaboration and innovation by stating, "It is crucial for all assembly members to understand their roles, work together, and think creatively to make the most of the district's resources." She added, "By collaborating effectively, we can ensure that our community thrives and continues to progress."

Fostering Growth: Orientation and Training Session for Assembly Members

To help assembly members better understand their roles and responsibilities, an orientation and training session will be organized. This session aims to equip members with the necessary skills and knowledge to contribute effectively to the district's development.

During the training, members will learn about the various aspects of community development, including resource management, project implementation, and collaboration techniques. By providing assembly members with these tools, the Akrofuom District Assembly hopes to foster growth and create a more prosperous future for its residents.

In conclusion, the Akrofuom District Assembly's recent inauguration ceremony highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovation in promoting community development. With the guidance of Vivian Akumiah and the upcoming orientation and training session, assembly members are now better prepared to work together and create lasting change in their district.