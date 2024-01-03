en English
Human Rights

Assata Shakur: A Journey of Resistance and Exile

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:59 am EST
As the dawn of 2024 unfolds, we delve into the stirring narrative of Assata Shakur, a figure who has become synonymous with the struggle for black liberation. Shakur, once a member of the Black Panther Party, shares her tale of defiance against the U.S. justice system and her life in exile in Cuba.

Shakur’s Role in the 1960s Movements

In the tumultuous era of the 1960s, Shakur found herself at the heart of multiple movements aimed at societal reform. These ranged from the fight for black liberation, the pursuit of student rights, to opposition against the Vietnam War. Yet, her involvement came at a cost. She became a target of the FBI’s COINTELPRO program, an initiative aimed at discrediting and disrupting political organizations. Despite being acquitted or having charges dismissed in all cases brought against her, Shakur’s portrayal as a criminal persisted.

May 2, 1973: A Turning Point

On May 2, 1973, Shakur’s life took a dramatic turn. She was shot, and her comrade Zayd Malik Shakur was killed. In the aftermath, she was falsely accused of murder under New Jersey’s felony murder law. An all-white jury convicted her. However, Shakur, refusing to be silenced, escaped from prison in 1979 with the help of her allies.

Life in Exile and the Fight for Justice

Living in exile in Cuba, Shakur continues to face efforts from the U.S. government to discredit her. A secret attempt by the New Jersey State Police to have her extradited from Cuba through a letter to Pope John Paul II exemplifies these efforts. Shakur, however, remains undeterred. She criticizes mainstream media for biased reporting and urges the black and progressive media to educate the public and give a voice to the oppressed.

The story of Assata Shakur is a testament to the enduring struggle for justice and equality. It serves as an important reminder of the work left to be done and the importance of a vigilant, unbiased media in ensuring the truth prevails.

Human Rights Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

