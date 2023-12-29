Assassinations: The Grim Reaper of Councillors in KwaZulu-Natal

In the South African province of KwaZulu-Natal, a grim revelation has cast a shadow over local governance. According to the South African Local Government Association (Salga), the leading cause of death among councillors is not disease or accidents, but assassinations. In a span of just over a year, from November 2021, the region has lost 40 councillors. Astonishingly, almost half of these deaths—18 in total—have been due to assassinations. The remaining deaths were due to natural causes (17), car accidents (3), and suicide (2).

A Culture of Violence

Thami Ntuli, the chairperson of Salga KwaZulu-Natal, has expressed grave concern over this troubling trend. The alarming frequency of these violent deaths, he suggests, is indicative of a culture that has come to normalize such assassinations. This not only speaks to a heightened state of violence but also poses serious questions about the security and political stability in the province.

Call for Equitable Investigation

Salga has made a fervent plea to the police, urging them to treat the killing of councillors and traditional leaders with the same level of seriousness as the murders of police officers. Ntuli has voiced dissatisfaction with the police’s handling of these cases, citing instances where the assassins were either not apprehended or took an inordinately long time to be traced. Over the past two years, a staggering 167 councillors have had to be replaced due to death.

Questionable Effectiveness of the Police’s Political Killings Unit

Despite the formation of a specialized unit within the police to deal with political killings, doubts persist about its efficacy. The failure to unmask the masterminds behind these political assassinations further exacerbates these concerns. The prevalence of such violence against local government officials not only undermines the democratic processes but also endangers the lives of those who serve in these crucial roles.