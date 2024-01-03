Assassination of Senior Hamas Leader Stirs Tension in Aroura

In an event that has thrust the village of Aroura, near Ramallah, onto the global stage, Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, a senior figure within the Palestinian Islamist political organization and militant group, Hamas, was assassinated, triggering a surge of tension and anticipation of potential clashes in the region. This incident, with its profound political and security implications, has transformed Aroura into a focal point of international attention. The potential for further regional instability resulting from Al-Arouri’s assassination has local and international entities on high alert.

A Strategic Strike in Beirut

Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, the Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, was assassinated in a targeted drone attack on the Lebanese capital, Beirut. The strike, which also claimed the lives of five of his companions, was conducted on apartments on Hadi Nasrallah Highway in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut. The order to eliminate Hamas leaders, given by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, has been described by Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati as a ‘new Israeli crime’ and an attempt to draw Lebanon into war.

The Man Behind The Name

Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri was an influential figure in Hamas’ leadership, playing key roles in Hamas’ operations in the West Bank, as well as negotiations with Qatar and Egypt regarding the Gaza war and hostage release. Born in the town of Aroura near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah in 1966, Al-Arouri was an early recruit to Hamas and had been residing in Qatar and Lebanon until his assassination. He had a $5m bounty on his head by Washington and was involved in strengthening ties with Iran and Hezbollah, as well as expanding the military infrastructure of Hamas in Lebanon.

Repercussions of The Assassination

The assassination of Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri is a significant event that has the potential to alter the broader dynamics of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. His death could provoke responses from various factions and has already sparked protests in the West Bank and Jordan. Moreover, the assassination has been seen as a message from Israel to Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, reflecting Israel’s failure to achieve military success in Gaza and a desperate attempt by Netanyahu to buy time amidst political conflict with rivals in the war cabinet.