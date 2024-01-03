en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Assassination of Senior Hamas Leader Stirs Tension in Aroura

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:49 am EST
Assassination of Senior Hamas Leader Stirs Tension in Aroura

In an event that has thrust the village of Aroura, near Ramallah, onto the global stage, Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, a senior figure within the Palestinian Islamist political organization and militant group, Hamas, was assassinated, triggering a surge of tension and anticipation of potential clashes in the region. This incident, with its profound political and security implications, has transformed Aroura into a focal point of international attention. The potential for further regional instability resulting from Al-Arouri’s assassination has local and international entities on high alert.

A Strategic Strike in Beirut

Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri, the Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, was assassinated in a targeted drone attack on the Lebanese capital, Beirut. The strike, which also claimed the lives of five of his companions, was conducted on apartments on Hadi Nasrallah Highway in the Dahiyeh suburb of Beirut. The order to eliminate Hamas leaders, given by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad, has been described by Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati as a ‘new Israeli crime’ and an attempt to draw Lebanon into war.

The Man Behind The Name

Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri was an influential figure in Hamas’ leadership, playing key roles in Hamas’ operations in the West Bank, as well as negotiations with Qatar and Egypt regarding the Gaza war and hostage release. Born in the town of Aroura near the occupied West Bank city of Ramallah in 1966, Al-Arouri was an early recruit to Hamas and had been residing in Qatar and Lebanon until his assassination. He had a $5m bounty on his head by Washington and was involved in strengthening ties with Iran and Hezbollah, as well as expanding the military infrastructure of Hamas in Lebanon.

Repercussions of The Assassination

The assassination of Sheikh Saleh Al-Arouri is a significant event that has the potential to alter the broader dynamics of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. His death could provoke responses from various factions and has already sparked protests in the West Bank and Jordan. Moreover, the assassination has been seen as a message from Israel to Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran, reflecting Israel’s failure to achieve military success in Gaza and a desperate attempt by Netanyahu to buy time amidst political conflict with rivals in the war cabinet.

0
Politics Terrorism
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
2 mins ago
Senator Ron Johnson's Conspiracy Theories: Fear-Mongering or Valid Concerns?
In a recent Fox interview, Senator Ron Johnson ignited controversy by broaching a web of conspiracy theories. Johnson, a veteran politician with a 15-year career, alleges that President Joe Biden’s lax immigration protocols have led to the existence of almost two million ‘unknown gotaways’ in the United States. These individuals, according to Johnson, were detected
Senator Ron Johnson's Conspiracy Theories: Fear-Mongering or Valid Concerns?
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck during Busan Visit
3 mins ago
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck during Busan Visit
Glen Police Charge Three in Organized Retail Theft: Controversy Over Bail Reform Law Ensues
4 mins ago
Glen Police Charge Three in Organized Retail Theft: Controversy Over Bail Reform Law Ensues
Drive-by Shooting Shakes Spokane: Suspect At Large
2 mins ago
Drive-by Shooting Shakes Spokane: Suspect At Large
Trump's Legal Challenge, Middle East Tensions, and Harvard's President Resignation: A Comprehensive News Podcast Review
2 mins ago
Trump's Legal Challenge, Middle East Tensions, and Harvard's President Resignation: A Comprehensive News Podcast Review
Rep. Scott Perry Faces Lawsuit Over Insurrection Allegations, Could Set Electoral Precedent
3 mins ago
Rep. Scott Perry Faces Lawsuit Over Insurrection Allegations, Could Set Electoral Precedent
Latest Headlines
World News
Lewis Neilson: The 'Rolls Royce' Defender Shining at Partick Thistle
42 seconds
Lewis Neilson: The 'Rolls Royce' Defender Shining at Partick Thistle
Senator Ron Johnson's Conspiracy Theories: Fear-Mongering or Valid Concerns?
2 mins
Senator Ron Johnson's Conspiracy Theories: Fear-Mongering or Valid Concerns?
Trump's Legal Challenge, Middle East Tensions, and Harvard's President Resignation: A Comprehensive News Podcast Review
2 mins
Trump's Legal Challenge, Middle East Tensions, and Harvard's President Resignation: A Comprehensive News Podcast Review
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck during Busan Visit
3 mins
South Korean Opposition Leader Lee Jae-myung Stabbed in Neck during Busan Visit
Burr and Burton's Jack McCoy Secures Gatorade Vermont Football Player of the Year Award
3 mins
Burr and Burton's Jack McCoy Secures Gatorade Vermont Football Player of the Year Award
Texans and Colts Set for High-Stakes NFL Showdown
3 mins
Texans and Colts Set for High-Stakes NFL Showdown
Australia Faces Challenge in Replacing Multifaceted Cricketer David Warner
4 mins
Australia Faces Challenge in Replacing Multifaceted Cricketer David Warner
Active vs MR KB Putrajaya: Anticipating an Engaging Clash in the Grand Rumble T10 Championship
5 mins
Active vs MR KB Putrajaya: Anticipating an Engaging Clash in the Grand Rumble T10 Championship
South Korean Democratic Party Leader Survives Attempted Assassination
6 mins
South Korean Democratic Party Leader Survives Attempted Assassination
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
21 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
22 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
31 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
32 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
41 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
44 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app