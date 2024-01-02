en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Assassination of Hamas Deputy Head Sparks Heightened Alert in Israel

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:47 pm EST
Assassination of Hamas Deputy Head Sparks Heightened Alert in Israel

The heightened alert in Israeli police ranks reverberates with the news of the assassination of Saleh al-Arouri, Deputy Head of the Political Bureau of Hamas, in Beirut. This incident has sparked concerns of potential retaliation, with Israeli security forces bracing for possible attacks, including heavy rocket fire and incursions into Israeli territory. The authorities have recalibrated the operational hours of response teams to prepare for looming threats, specifically those from Hezbollah, the Lebanon-based Shiite militant group.

Assassination of Saleh al-Arouri

An Israeli drone strike reportedly led to the explosion that killed Saleh al-Arouri, along with two leaders of Hamas’ militant wing. The US Treasury Department had added Arouri to its terrorism blacklist in 2015, offering a reward of up to $5 million for information about his location. The assassination has escalated tensions between Israel and Lebanon, with Israeli analysts deeming it a game-changer that significantly damages the backbone of the Hamas leadership.

Hezbollah: A Likely Source of Threat

Hezbollah, with its history of conflict with Israel, is perceived as a probable source of retaliation. Its regional influence and previous vows to avenge losses against Israeli actions are contributing factors to this perception. The increased alert level reflects the ongoing tensions in the region and the intricate interplay of political and militant dynamics that can potentially escalate violence.

Implications of the Assassination

The assassination of Saleh al-Arouri is anticipated to have significant repercussions on the already strained relationships between Hamas, Hezbollah, and Israel. Israeli politicians have expressed support for the strike, while Hamas officials and Lebanon’s caretaker Prime Minister have condemned it. This event has further escalated the conflict between Israel and Hamas, and its ripple effects are expected to be felt in the entire region, as it navigates the treacherous waters of political instability and violent acts of retaliation.

0
Politics Security
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh

By Dil Bar Irshad

BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event

By Rafia Tasleem

ARTICLE 19 Issues Safety Guidelines for Journalists amid Election Coverage

By Ebenezer Mensah

Elon Musk Reinstates Alex Jones on Social Media: Epstein Investigation Revisited

By BNN Correspondents

Shifting Geopolitics and the Future of Global Nuclear Order ...
@International Relations · 34 seconds
Shifting Geopolitics and the Future of Global Nuclear Order ...
heart comment 0
Pastor Alvin Q. Taylor to Run for Pennsylvania’s 15th State Senatorial District Seat

By BNN Correspondents

Pastor Alvin Q. Taylor to Run for Pennsylvania's 15th State Senatorial District Seat
Shehbaz Sharif’s Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack

By Rizwan Shah

Shehbaz Sharif's Nomination Papers Challenged Over Alleged Involvement in Supreme Court Attack
GAO Report Reveals Challenges in Managing COVID-19 Relief Grants

By María Alejandra Trujillo

GAO Report Reveals Challenges in Managing COVID-19 Relief Grants
Motorized Shopping Scooter Stolen in Kennewick: Police Seek Public Assistance

By Rafia Tasleem

Motorized Shopping Scooter Stolen in Kennewick: Police Seek Public Assistance
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh
18 seconds
BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh
Big Ten Men's Basketball Rankings: Purdue Retains Lead, Wisconsin Ascends, Illinois Falls
19 seconds
Big Ten Men's Basketball Rankings: Purdue Retains Lead, Wisconsin Ascends, Illinois Falls
BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event
19 seconds
BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event
Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: A Fight for Precision Medicine Amid Insurer Interference
21 seconds
Rheumatoid Arthritis Treatment: A Fight for Precision Medicine Amid Insurer Interference
Gaelic Football Teams Set the Stage for 2024 Season: Struggles, Triumphs, and Aspirations
21 seconds
Gaelic Football Teams Set the Stage for 2024 Season: Struggles, Triumphs, and Aspirations
ARTICLE 19 Issues Safety Guidelines for Journalists amid Election Coverage
22 seconds
ARTICLE 19 Issues Safety Guidelines for Journalists amid Election Coverage
Precision Medicine: A New Dawn for Autoimmune Disease Treatment
22 seconds
Precision Medicine: A New Dawn for Autoimmune Disease Treatment
Deciphering COVID-19's Spread in India: A District-Level Analysis
28 seconds
Deciphering COVID-19's Spread in India: A District-Level Analysis
CNNs Revolutionize Tactical Analysis in Women's Football
29 seconds
CNNs Revolutionize Tactical Analysis in Women's Football
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
50 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
55 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
58 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app