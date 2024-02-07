Assam's Chief Minister Inaugurates Skill Training Center to Curb Youth Migration

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma recently inaugurated a new skill training center in Gogamukh, Dhemaji district. This center is the result of a collaboration with Larsen & Toubro (L&T), aimed specifically at enhancing the skills of registered construction workers and their families. The ultimate goal? To prepare these individuals for better job opportunities, both within India and internationally.

A Step Towards Curbing Youth Migration

Sarma shed light on the issue of youth migration, a prevalent problem where young individuals move to other states in search of work, often settling for low-paying jobs due to their lack of specialized skills. This center, with its emphasis on skill development, is a step towards curbing this trend.

Training in Modern Technical Work

During the inauguration, Sarma urged the youth to take up training in modern technical work. This includes solar technology, with a particular emphasis on the installation of rooftop solar panels. This push towards modern skills aligns with global trends, ensuring that the youth of Assam are equipped with relevant and in-demand skills.

Commitment from L&T

L&T, a major player in the Indian construction and engineering sector, has committed to providing employment to those who successfully complete the 90-day training program. This guarantee of employment is an added incentive for individuals, ensuring their efforts result in tangible outcomes.

Additionally, Sarma announced plans to open similar training centers in Nalbari and Jorhat districts, further expanding the government's commitment to skill development. The Chief Minister also discussed the ongoing construction of the upcoming Skill University in Assam, a promising development for the state's education sector.

Public Sector Employment

Alongside the inauguration, Sarma highlighted the government's efforts to fill vacant positions in the public sector. This move not only creates job opportunities but also improves the functionality of the government machinery, thereby benefiting the public.

The initiative is a testament to the government's commitment to skill development and employment generation. It aims to equip the youth of Assam with the necessary skills to secure well-paying jobs, thus improving their livelihoods and contributing to the state’s economic growth.