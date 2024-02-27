Assam Vigilance Files Chargesheet Against 21 in Rs 1.3 Cr Road Scam

In a significant development in Assam's fight against corruption, the Chief Minister's Special Vigilance Cell (CM's SVC) has filed a comprehensive 1344-page chargesheet against 21 individuals involved in a Rs 1.30 crore scam related to rural road construction. This milestone comes seven years after the initiation of the case, marking a crucial step in holding accountable those responsible for the misappropriation of government funds designated for infrastructure development in Dibrugarh's Rural Roads Division.

Chronology of Investigation

The case, originating in 2017, revolves around the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 1.30 crore from the government exchequer, earmarked for rural road construction that was never completed. The investigation uncovered the creation of 16 fake work orders and the submission of forged demand proposals. Over the years, meticulous efforts by the Assam Police and the CM's SVC have led to the identification and chargesheeting of 21 government officials, despite the original list including 24 accused, three of whom have since passed away.

Implicated Departments and Officials

Among the accused are officials from diverse departments, including the Dibrugarh Rural Road Division, the office of the chief engineer, PWD Roads, and the PWD Budget Branch of the Assam Secretariat. High-profile names such as Biswath Bhattacharjee, Bhabesh Chandra Haloi, and Vijay Kumar Singh feature prominently, highlighting the scam's extensive network and the significant breach of trust involved. The accused are charged under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act, emphasizing the severity of their alleged crimes.

The Path Forward

With the chargesheet now filed, the case moves to a critical phase of prosecution, where the evidence gathered over years of investigation will be presented in court. This development not only signifies progress in this specific case but also sends a strong message against corruption within government departments. As Assam continues to combat corruption, the outcome of this high-profile case will be closely watched, potentially setting precedents for future governance and accountability measures in the state.

The filing of the chargesheet against 21 officials in the Rs 1.3 crore road construction scam in Assam marks a pivotal moment in the state's ongoing efforts to combat corruption and ensure accountability. As the legal proceedings unfold, the implications of this case will resonate far beyond the confines of Dibrugarh, potentially influencing anti-corruption strategies across India.