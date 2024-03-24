Assam Rifles Raising Day: Amit Shah, Himanta Biswa Sarma Laud Oldest Paramilitary Force

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended their heartfelt greetings to the personnel of Assam Rifles and their families on the occasion of its raising day, applauding the force's pivotal role in maintaining peace and security in Northeast India. Amit Shah praised the force as a vigilant and victorious entity dedicated to the nation's internal security, while Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized its significant contribution to regional peace and assistance to the populace during crises.

Historical Significance and Evolution

Established in 1835 as the 'Cachar Levy', Assam Rifles has grown from 17 battalions in 1960 to a formidable force comprising 46 battalions along with a training centre and several logistics units. This growth signifies its expanded role in ensuring the safety of India's northeastern territories, often characterized as remote and underdeveloped. The force's longstanding service in these tribal areas has not only secured the regions but also fostered a strong bond of trust and integration with the local communities.

Contemporary Challenges and Future Directions

In the face of evolving security challenges, Assam Rifiles continues to adapt and respond with enhanced capabilities and strategies. The force's engagement in counter-insurgency operations, border security, and participation in international peacekeeping missions demonstrates its dynamic role in national and international security landscapes. Moving forward, the Assam Rifles' adaptability, resilience, and deep-rooted connection with the people will remain essential in addressing the complex challenges of the 21st century.

As India's oldest paramilitary force commemorates its raising day, the nation stands in gratitude for its unyielding dedication and sacrifices. The Assam Rifles' saga of valor and service continues to inspire, echoing its undiminished relevance in safeguarding India's integrity and fostering peace and development in the Northeast.