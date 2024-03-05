Assam Rifle Jawan's Father Found Dead in Etah: Murder Over Crop Damage Dispute Sparks Outrage

In a heart-wrenching incident that has sent shockwaves through Nagla Beej village in Etah district, Jamuna Das, a 48-year-old farmer and father of an Assam Rifle Jawan, was discovered hanging from an electricity pole. The family alleges foul play, accusing six individuals of murder following a contentious dispute over crop damage compensation.

Demand for Compensation Leads to Tragic End

The conflict began when Ranveer Singh, along with five others, accused Jamuna Das of causing damage to his potato crop by allowing canal water to overflow into his field. Demanding Rs 4 lakh in compensation, the disagreement escalated rapidly. Das, however, refuted these claims, explaining the canal water had merely seeped into his field unintentionally. Despite his explanations, a village panchayat on March 4 sided with Ranveer, humiliating Das and decreeing he must pay Rs 3 lakh or transfer his land to Ranveer.

According to Akash Kumar, Das's nephew, the panchayat's decision was forcefully acted upon the next day as Das was taken to the Tehsildar's office for the land transfer. Tragically, the morning after, Das's body was found, leaving behind a grieving family and a community in disbelief. The police investigation uncovered a handwritten note from Das's pocket, detailing the accused's intentions to finalize the land transfer, pointing towards a premeditated act.

Legal Response and Community Outcry

In response to the horrifying event, an FIR was lodged against the six accused under various IPC sections, including murder and rioting. As the authorities press on to apprehend those responsible, the farmer's body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. Amidst these developments, the incident has not only caused a sensation in the village but has also highlighted the perils faced by farmers in disputes over land and crop damages.

The deceased, Jamuna Das, is survived by three children, the youngest being just eight years old. His son, serving with the Assam Rifles in Nagaland, now mourns the loss of his father from afar, a stark reminder of the personal costs of such conflicts.

Reflecting on a Tragedy

This tragic event forces us to confront the realities of rural life, where disputes over land and crops can escalate to unimaginable violence. It also raises questions about the role of local governance and the mechanisms in place to resolve such conflicts peacefully. As the village of Nagla Beej and the broader community grapple with the aftermath of Jamuna Das's death, the hope for justice remains, alongside a call for greater empathy and understanding to prevent such tragedies in the future.