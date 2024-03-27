Assam Politician's Viral ₹500 Note Photo Sparks Outrage Amid Election Season

In an incident that has fast become a focal point of political discourse in Assam, a photo of Benjamin Basumatary, a suspended member of the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), sleeping on a bed made entirely of ₹500 notes has gone viral. This controversy erupts as India gears up for the Lok Sabha election 2024, casting a shadow over the UPPL's alliances and raising questions about political integrity in the region.

Viral Controversy Unraveled

The photograph, showcasing Basumatary draped in currency, immediately triggered widespread speculation and condemnation across social media platforms and news outlets. Pramod Boro, the president of UPPL, was quick to distance the party from Basumatary, stating that the latter had been suspended from the party since January 10 of the same year. Boro emphasized that Basumatary's actions were his own and did not reflect the party's values or responsibilities. In response to the uproar, Basumatary claimed the photo was taken five years ago during a celebration with friends, asserting that the money belonged to his sister and denouncing any current political implications.

Political Repercussions and Public Reaction

The photo's circulation has not only embarrassed the UPPL but also cast a spotlight on the party's alliance with the BJP in Assam. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab seized the moment to criticize the apparent inaction of enforcement agencies against members of the BJP's alliance in the state, juxtaposing it against their own governance achievements. This situation has intensified the scrutiny on political parties' commitment to eradicating corruption, especially with the Lok Sabha elections on the horizon.

Looking Beyond the Controversy

While the UPPL leadership has sought to quell the controversy by clarifying the context and timing of the photo, the incident has undoubtedly stirred a broader debate on political accountability and the ethical standards expected of public officials. As the country heads towards another election, incidents like these serve as a stark reminder of the challenges that lie in truly achieving a corruption-free political landscape. The episode leaves the public pondering the credibility and integrity of those they elect to represent their interests.