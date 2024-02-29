Assam Outcry: AASU Leads 31 Groups in Anti-CAA Agitation Amid Modi's Visit

Guwahati has become the epicenter of renewed protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), with the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and 30 other organizations announcing a series of agitations. This wave of dissent is timed with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam on March 9, spotlighting the contentious nature of the CAA and its reception among the Assamese populace.

Escalating Protests

Starting March 4, AASU plans to intensify their opposition with motorcycle rallies across district headquarters, aiming to culminate in a 12-hour hunger strike on March 9 during the Prime Minister's visit. The announcement by AASU president Utpal Sarma to protest against the CAA, amidst ongoing Supreme Court cases, underscores a significant clash between the central government's policies and regional sentiments. The agitation strategy includes burning CAA rules upon notification, torch-light marches, and satyagraha, reflecting a comprehensive approach to protest.

Historical Context and Opposition Stance

The CAA, which seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, has been met with strong opposition in Assam. Critics argue it undermines the Assam Accord of 1985 and poses a threat to the identity of the Assamese people. The recent mobilization by AASU and other groups is a continuation of the mass movement that has been brewing since the Act's passage in December 2019. Opposition parties in Assam, including Congress, AITC, AAP, and others, have also ramped up their protests, calling the Act 'unconstitutional and communal.'

As the Prime Minister's visit approaches, the spotlight on Assam's unrest hints at a critical juncture for both the government and protestors. With the AASU leading a coalition of 31 organizations, the scale of the protests underscores the deep-rooted opposition against the CAA. The government's response to these demonstrations, along with the Supreme Court's pending decisions on the Act, will be pivotal in shaping Assam's socio-political landscape in the coming months.