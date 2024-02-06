Assam Negotiates Financial Challenges: Debt Surpasses Rs 1.15 Lakh Crore

The financial infrastructure of Assam is under unparalleled scrutiny. The Northeastern state's total outstanding liabilities have soared past Rs 1.15 lakh crore as of March 31, 2023. However, Finance Minister Ajanta Neog assures that Assam's debt-to-GSDP (Gross State Domestic Product) ratio remains within the prescribed limits, an indication that the state's economic health is not in dire straits.

Debt Repayment and Self-reliance

Neog, addressing the Assam Assembly, emphasized the government's sustained efforts towards debt repayment. The state, she said, has been diligently clearing its debts, showcasing a financial discipline that is integral to its fiscal sustainability. She also highlighted that Assam has become self-reliant in managing expenses related to salaries, pensions, and loan interest from its own resources, an achievement that signifies the state's growing financial independence.

Increasing Capital Expenditure

In what can be seen as a testament to the state's financial health, Assam's capital expenditure has witnessed a significant surge: from Rs 4,543 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 16,338 crore in 2022-23. This upswing in capital investment is an encouraging sign, reflecting the state's commitment to infrastructural development and enhancement of public services.

Historical Perspective on Assam's Debt

Neog offered a historical perspective on the state's debt situation. From 2001-02 to 2013-14, Assam borrowed a total of Rs 35,433 crore and has managed to repay Rs 22,790 crore till 2022-23. Independent MLA Akhil Gogoi and Congress MLA Bharat Chandra Narah expressed concerns over the spiraling debt and the need to augment revenue from the state's own resources. Neog responded by assuring that all loans were procured following the prescribed rules and are vital for infrastructural expansion. She promised to provide updated data on interest payments and revenue receipts at the end of the 2023-24 fiscal year.

This discourse on Assam's financial situation underscores the state's challenges and initiatives in managing its fiscal responsibilities, painting a picture of a state that, despite its high debt, is committed to achieving financial stability and sustainability.