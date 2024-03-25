Assam MLA Bharat Chandra Narah Quits Congress Amid Lok Sabha Election Turmoil

In a surprising move that has sent ripples through the political ecosystem of Assam, Bharat Chandra Narah, the MLA from Nowboicha in Lakhimpur district, tendered his resignation from the Indian National Congress on March 25, 2024.

Advertisment

This dramatic turn of events unfolded merely two days after the Congress party announced Uday Shankar Hazarika as its choice for the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha seat, sidelining Narah's expectations for his wife, Ranee Narah, a former Union Minister, to be nominated.

Behind the Resignation

Bharat Chandra Narah's resignation comes at a critical juncture, with the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on the horizon. Narah, expressing his discontent, stepped down from his role as the chairman of Assam Congress' media cell a day before announcing his party resignation.

Advertisment

His one-line resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was a clear indication of his dissatisfaction with the party's decision-making process. Speculation is rife that Narah's departure may lead him to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking a significant shift in Assam's political landscape.

Impact on Congress and Electoral Politics in Assam

The resignation of Bharat Chandra Narah is not an isolated incident but part of a broader trend of political realignments ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections. His exit underscores the internal conflicts within the Congress, particularly in candidate selection for crucial seats.

Advertisment

With Narah's significant political influence in Lakhimpur, his departure poses a potential challenge for the Congress in retaining its support base in the region. Furthermore, this event highlights the competitive nature of electoral politics in Assam, where party loyalty is increasingly fluid.

Looking Ahead

As the dust settles on Narah's resignation, the focus shifts to the potential implications for the Congress party and the broader political dynamics in Assam. Whether Narah joins the BJP or chooses another path, his exit from Congress is a telling sign of the changing political allegiances in the state.

As parties strategize for the upcoming elections, the loss of a seasoned politician like Narah could be a turning point for Congress in Assam, prompting a reevaluation of its candidate selection and campaign strategies.