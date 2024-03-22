Assam Halts Land Sales Between Different Religions, Cites Fraud Concerns Pre-Elections

The Assam government has recently implemented a temporary halt on the issuance of no objection certificates (NOCs) for land transactions between individuals of different religions. This move, effective for three months, aims to prevent fraudulent land transfers and potential communal conflicts ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Intelligence agency inputs have highlighted concerns that could disrupt the peace during this critical period, prompting swift action from state authorities.

Advertisment

Preventative Measures During Election Season

With the Lok Sabha elections set to occur in three phases across Assam, the state government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has taken a cautious approach to maintain harmony. By suspending NOCs for inter-religious land sales, the administration seeks to thwart any attempts by vested interests to create discord. This decision underscores the government's commitment to ensuring a peaceful election process, free from the shadows of communal unrest.

Mission Basundhara and Indigenous Rights

Advertisment

This regulatory step follows the launch of Mission Basundhara's third phase, a state initiative designed to facilitate the ownership of government land by indigenous communities. The mission's criteria, which require applicants to prove residency in Assam for at least three generations and continuous occupation of the land for a minimum of three years, have sparked controversy. Notably, the Chief Minister has explicitly stated that Bengali-origin Muslims, often pejoratively referred to as 'Miya', are ineligible for the scheme, as they are not considered indigenous to Assam. This has raised questions about inclusivity and the definition of indigeneity within the state's land reform efforts.

Looking Ahead: Implications for Assam's Socio-Political Landscape

As Assam navigates through this delicate pre-election period, the temporary suspension of inter-religious land sales NOCs marks a significant moment in the state's ongoing struggle with communal harmony and land rights issues. The government's actions reflect a broader debate on religious coexistence, indigenous identity, and migration, themes that are likely to resonate beyond the election cycle. As stakeholders await the resumption of normal land transaction processes, the impact of these measures on Assam's diverse communities remains to be fully understood.