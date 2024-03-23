Assam Halts Interfaith Land Sales Pre-Lok Sabha Polls to Curb Communal Unrest

The BJP-led Assam government has initiated a temporary suspension on the issuance of no-objection certificates (NOCs) for land transactions between parties of different religions. This move, announced on March 7, aims to mitigate the risk of communal conflicts in the lead-up to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. With the state poised for a tri-phase polling process, this decision underscores the government's cautionary approach towards maintaining peace and order.

Advertisment

Preventive Measure Amidst Electoral Tensions

In a strategic step to avoid potential communal unrest, the Assam government's directive places a three-month moratorium on the approval of land sales across religious lines. This directive, issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management (Registration) Department, reflects a broader effort to ensure that the electoral process is not marred by conflicts. The notification allows for exceptions, where District Commissioners can approve transactions deemed absolutely necessary, provided they secure prior concurrence from the Inspector-General of Registration, Assam.

Background and Broader Implications

Advertisment

This policy arrives amidst the implementation of 'Mission Basundhra's third phase, a significant land reform initiative by the Assam government. Aimed at granting ownership rights to indigenous communities, this mission underscores the government's commitment to protecting the rights of native populations. However, it has also sparked debates around inclusivity and the criteria for defining indigeneity, especially after Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement excluding Bengali-origin Muslims from the initiative.

Looking Ahead: Elections and Beyond

As Assam gears up for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled in three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7, this temporary suspension of interfaith land sales is indicative of the government's proactive stance in preempting and addressing any sources of communal tension. The decision, while temporary, signals the complexities of governance in a diverse society and the challenges of balancing development initiatives with social harmony. As the state moves towards a crucial electoral juncture, the outcomes of these policies will likely influence both the political landscape and the fabric of communal relations in Assam.