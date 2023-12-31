Assam Gana Parishad’s Atul Bora Optimistic about ULFA Peace Pact

Atul Bora, the president of Assam Gana Parishad (AGP) and the Agriculture Minister of Assam, expressed optimism about the recent agreement signed between the Government of India, the Assam state government, and the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA). According to Bora, this pact will expedite ongoing developmental projects in Assam, leading to significant economic, social, and infrastructure enhancements in the state.

The Peace Pact with ULFA: A New Dawn for Assam

The peace accord, signed on December 29, sees ULFA agreeing to abandon violence, surrender all weaponry, dissolve the organization, and participate in the democratic process. Bora attributes the successful negotiation of this agreement to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He noted a change in the Centre’s attitude towards Assam and the region since Modi took charge, contrasting this with unsuccessful attempts during the Congress period.

With this agreement, Assam is set to receive a special Rs. 5,000 crore development package over a five-year period. The settlement also addresses several critical issues, including political demands, illegal immigration, land protection, and more. It also promises Rs. 10 lakh to each family of the 31 ULFA cadres who have been missing for over two decades.

AGP’s Vision for the Future

Bora also shed light on AGP’s strategy for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He revealed plans to strengthen the party’s presence across all 35 districts of Assam and organize various programs targeting both the Lok Sabha elections and the panchayat polls. As part of their strategy, the AGP has scheduled ‘booth sanmilan’ meetings across the state and initiated discussions on seat sharing with the BJP, which is AGP’s ally in the ruling coalition of Assam.

Beyond politics, the AGP also plans to organize an Udyam Mela to support local entrepreneurs, further bolstering the state’s economic development.