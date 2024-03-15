Assam Congress MP Abdul Khaleque Resigns Over Denied Lok Sabha Ticket

In a surprising political move, Abdul Khaleque, a Congress MP from Barpeta, Assam, has resigned from his party. The decision came after Khaleque was denied a ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, marking a significant shift in his 25-year-long political career with the Congress.

Advertisment

Behind the Resignation

Khaleque's resignation letter to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted his discontent with the party's direction in Assam. He accused the state's party leadership and the AICC general secretary in-charge of sidelining people-centric issues and weakening the party's prospects in the region. Khaleque's departure is a critical moment for Congress in Assam, especially considering the party's attempt to retain its presence, holding three out of 14 Lok Sabha seats from the state.

Implications for Congress

Advertisment

The resignation underscores a broader issue of internal disagreements within the Congress party in Assam. With the Lok Sabha elections looming, Khaleque's exit could influence the political landscape, affecting not only the party's strategy but also voter sentiment. The decision to nominate Deep Bayan, the state Seva Dal chief, over an established politician like Khaleque raises questions about the party's candidate selection process and its impact on their electoral fortunes.

Looking Ahead

As the political drama unfolds, the focus shifts to how the Congress party will navigate this turmoil. The resignation of a seasoned politician like Abdul Khaleque over ticket distribution issues highlights the challenges political parties face in balancing internal dynamics with electoral strategies. Khaleque's future moves and the party's response to this setback will be closely watched by political analysts and voters alike, offering insights into the evolving political narrative in Assam.