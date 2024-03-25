Assam CM Sarma Predicts Congress Demise by 2026, Signals Major Political Shifts

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made a bold prediction on Monday, stating that the Congress party's presence in Assam will cease by 2026, emphasizing a major political realignment in the state. Addressing reporters at Biswanath, Sarma attributed the forecasted decline to the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, suggesting a grim future for his followers and the party at large in Assam.

Advertisment

Rising Tide of Defections

In recent months, a significant number of Congress leaders and workers have switched allegiances to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), indicating a rising tide of defections. Sarma's comments reflect a broader sentiment of dissatisfaction within the Congress ranks, as highlighted by leaders like Pijush Hazarika and Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha. These defections, fueled by internal conflicts and perceived disconnects between the state's needs and the party's central leadership, paint a picture of a party struggling to retain its base.

Strategic Acquisitions and Future Plans

Advertisment

Further underlining his strategic prowess, CM Sarma revealed plans for welcoming more Congress members into the BJP fold, including Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah, ahead of the Lok Sabha election. Sarma's claim that the Assam Congress is "like a fixed deposit" for the BJP, ready to be utilized when necessary, underscores the BJP's confidence in consolidating its power base in the state. This approach not only highlights a calculated move to weaken the opposition but also signals a confident stride towards a monolithic political landscape in Assam.

Implications for Assam's Political Future

The Chief Minister's assertions, coupled with ongoing political developments, suggest a seismic shift in Assam's political dynamics. By forecasting the obliteration of the Congress party in the state by 2026, Sarma is not just making a political prediction; he's articulating the BJP's ambition to reshape Assam's political narrative. The strategic absorption of key Congress leaders and the emphasis on loyalty to the central leadership of Narendra Modi hint at a future where the BJP seeks to dominate, leveraging nationalistic fervor and leadership appeal.

As Assam stands on the brink of a political overhaul, the implications of such a shift extend beyond immediate electoral gains. The potential absence of a significant opposition in the form of Congress raises questions about the diversity of political discourse and the balance of power in the state. While the BJP's consolidation efforts are clear, the future political landscape of Assam will ultimately be shaped by the electorate's response to these maneuvers and the ability of opposition forces to reinvent and rally against an increasingly dominant ruling party.