en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:08 pm EST
Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party

In a recent surge of political remarks, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed critical views on the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), drawing a comparison to a soap opera that serves the sole purpose of entertaining and opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sarma’s critique points to the absence of organic unity and policy direction within the INDIA Alliance, downplaying its potential long-term influence.

Accusations Against the Congress Party

Sarma’s critique also extends to the Congress party, which he accuses of historical wrongdoings and alleged conspiracies aimed at thwarting the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Assam Chief Minister has specifically picked on the Congress for its perceived preference for the Mughal emperor Babur over Lord Ram.

Debate Around the Role of Convenor

The controversy has spilled over to the role of Convenor within the INDIA bloc. The Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, is reportedly reevaluating his earlier interest in the position. A recent virtual gathering of opposition leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, DMK leader MK Stalin, and others, saw discussions about the alliance’s strategy and leadership concerning the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The INDIA Bloc’s Leadership Continues

Despite proposals for Nitish Kumar to assume the role of convenor, the consensus was that the current leadership should carry on. The meeting also witnessed agreement on Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress party leading the alliance.

0
Elections India Politics
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
3 mins ago
Pakistan's Supreme Court Denies Imran Khan's PTI Party its Iconic Symbol for Upcoming Elections
In a significant judgement, Pakistan’s Supreme Court has upheld a decision barring the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, from using its iconic cricket-bat symbol in the upcoming elections. The verdict, delivered by a three-judge panel headed by Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa, supports the Election Commission’s ruling and poses
Pakistan's Supreme Court Denies Imran Khan's PTI Party its Iconic Symbol for Upcoming Elections
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
48 mins ago
Decoding the Pulse of the American Electorate: Key Concerns as U.S. Election Approaches
Kejriwal and Chadha's Meeting with Congress Leaders: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
1 hour ago
Kejriwal and Chadha's Meeting with Congress Leaders: A Prelude to 2024 Elections?
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
11 mins ago
Florida Officials Brave Snowstorm to Support DeSantis Ahead of Iowa Caucus
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
22 mins ago
2024 Iowa Caucuses: A Defining Moment in the Republican Presidential Primary
Maldivian Democratic Party's Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male' Mayoral Race
32 mins ago
Maldivian Democratic Party's Significant Victory: Adam Azim Wins Male' Mayoral Race
Latest Headlines
World News
UK Boosts Support for Ukraine with Record £2.5 Billion Military Aid
18 seconds
UK Boosts Support for Ukraine with Record £2.5 Billion Military Aid
Sri Lanka to Join US-led Red Sea Operation Amid Economic and Political Turmoil
1 min
Sri Lanka to Join US-led Red Sea Operation Amid Economic and Political Turmoil
Taiwan's Cultural Diversity and Artistic Influence Explored Ahead of Presidential Elections
2 mins
Taiwan's Cultural Diversity and Artistic Influence Explored Ahead of Presidential Elections
Tony Robbins on Conquering 2024: The Power of a Compelling Tomorrow
2 mins
Tony Robbins on Conquering 2024: The Power of a Compelling Tomorrow
Easing Social Anxiety with the FORD Method and Embracing the Beauty of Aging through Photography
2 mins
Easing Social Anxiety with the FORD Method and Embracing the Beauty of Aging through Photography
Texas A&M Aggies Triumph Over No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats in Overtime Thriller
2 mins
Texas A&M Aggies Triumph Over No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats in Overtime Thriller
Wyoming Cowboys' Thrilling Victory Over Fresno State Bulldogs: Kot's Buzzer Beater Steals the Show
2 mins
Wyoming Cowboys' Thrilling Victory Over Fresno State Bulldogs: Kot's Buzzer Beater Steals the Show
St. Joseph's Women's Basketball: A Winning Streak and a Crucial Showdown Ahead
3 mins
St. Joseph's Women's Basketball: A Winning Streak and a Crucial Showdown Ahead
Unseen Struggles: Unveiling the Mental Health Crisis Among Unhoused Citizens
3 mins
Unseen Struggles: Unveiling the Mental Health Crisis Among Unhoused Citizens
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
2 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
2 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
2 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
8 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
8 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
9 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app