Assam CM Sarma Criticizes INDIA Alliance and Congress Party

In a recent surge of political remarks, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed critical views on the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), drawing a comparison to a soap opera that serves the sole purpose of entertaining and opposing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sarma’s critique points to the absence of organic unity and policy direction within the INDIA Alliance, downplaying its potential long-term influence.

Accusations Against the Congress Party

Sarma’s critique also extends to the Congress party, which he accuses of historical wrongdoings and alleged conspiracies aimed at thwarting the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The Assam Chief Minister has specifically picked on the Congress for its perceived preference for the Mughal emperor Babur over Lord Ram.

Debate Around the Role of Convenor

The controversy has spilled over to the role of Convenor within the INDIA bloc. The Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar, is reportedly reevaluating his earlier interest in the position. A recent virtual gathering of opposition leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, DMK leader MK Stalin, and others, saw discussions about the alliance’s strategy and leadership concerning the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The INDIA Bloc’s Leadership Continues

Despite proposals for Nitish Kumar to assume the role of convenor, the consensus was that the current leadership should carry on. The meeting also witnessed agreement on Mallikarjun Kharge of the Congress party leading the alliance.