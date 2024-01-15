en English
Elections

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Paints ‘Lotus’ Symbol, Launches ‘Wall Writing’ Campaign for Elections

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:59 am EST
In the picturesque setting of Amingaon in the Kamrup district, Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, made a striking visual statement. Wielding a brush soaked in the mellow hues of the ‘Lotus’, the symbol of his political party, he marked the launch of an intriguing ‘Wall Writing’ program ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. This act underscores the direct involvement of high-ranking officials in the gritty details of election campaigning, highlighting the continuance of traditional methods like wall writing in political campaigning, even in an era driven by digital media.

Artistry in Politics: A Glimpse into the ‘Wall Writing’ Campaign

While the digital world may seem to dominate political campaigning, the ‘Wall Writing’ program demonstrates a different approach. It serves as a testament to the enduring power of traditional campaign strategies, which still hold considerable sway in public outreach. The act of painting the party symbol, the ‘Lotus’, is a straightforward yet impactful way to convey the party’s message and presence. It’s a visual reminder to the electorate of the party’s commitment and dedication, reinforced by the personal involvement of the Chief Minister himself.

High-ranking Officials and the Campaign Trail

The participation of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in this campaign activity is significant. It brings to light the extent of involvement by high-ranking officials in election campaigns, a practice that is quite uncommon in many parts of the world. His participation not only adds weight to the campaign but also humanizes the political process, bringing it closer to the people.

Looking Ahead: Implications for the Lok Sabha Elections

The ‘Wall Writing’ program and its launch by the Chief Minister could be an indicator of the campaign strategies to be employed by the party in the lead-up to the Lok Sabha Elections. Will this blend of traditional and personal campaigning methods resonate with the electorate? Only time will tell. Until then, the painted ‘Lotus’ stands as a symbol of a campaign that values personal touch and traditional outreach methods, even in the face of an increasingly digitized world.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

