India

Assam CM Criticizes Congress for Opposition to Ram Temple, Labels Opposition News as ‘Entertainment’

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:27 am EST
Assam CM Criticizes Congress for Opposition to Ram Temple, Labels Opposition News as ‘Entertainment’

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a blistering attack on the Congress party, accusing them of a historical commitment to conspiracies aimed at obstructing the construction of the Ram Temple. Sarma critiqued Congress’s reported preference for Babar over Lord Ram and proposed that only those with faith in Lord Ram should have been extended an invitation to the temple’s events.

Choosing Babar Over Lord Ram

Sarma’s condemnation of the Congress party’s perceived opposition to the Ram Temple construction project emerged amidst a climate of heightened political tension. The Chief Minister asserted that the party’s allegiances have consistently favored Babar over Lord Ram, a claim underscored by the party’s refusal to attend the Ram Mandir consecration event on January 22. The criticism extended to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, with Sarma citing a 2005 photograph of Gandhi at Babar’s Tomb in Afghanistan’s Kabul as evidence of the party’s contentious loyalties.

‘Entertainment News’ from Opposition Alliance

Adding fuel to the fire, the Assam Chief Minister also weighed in on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s refusal of the Convenor post within the INDIA bloc. Sarma dismissed opposition alliance news as ‘entertainment news,’ a label that further highlights the escalating tension between the ruling and opposition parties.

Opposition to Lord Ram Equates to Opposition to Indian Culture

Reinforcing Sarma’s criticism, Assam’s Housing and Urban Affairs and Irrigation Minister, Ashok Singhal, lambasted the Congress party for their decision to decline the invitation to the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Singhal posited that opposition to Lord Ram is tantamount to opposing Indian culture, traditions, and spirituality. He urged the Congress party to recognize their error and participate in the temple’s events, arguing that opposition to the Ram Temple and the ‘Pran Pratishtha’ of Lord Ram Vigraha opposes the ethos of India.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

